In fresh trouble for TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the West Bengal coal scam case. He has been asked to appear before the ED at its Kolkata office on September 2, sources revealed. After the Diamond Harbour MP and his wife Rujira Banerjee had moved the Supreme Court in March challenging the ED summons asking them to appear in the national capital, the central agency was allowed to question them in Kolkata with a 24-hour notice.

On June 23, Rujira Banerjee was grilled by the ED about a few transactions made in a bank account in Bangkok. Moreover, sources also told Republic TV that 8 IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre were also summoned in this case. This list reportedly included Gyanwant Singh (ADG, Special Task Force), Koteswara Rao Nalavath [SP, (HQ) ACB], Shyam Singh (DIG, Civil Defence), S Selvamurugan (Purulia SP), Rajeev Mishra (ADG & IGP, Intelligence Branch), Tathagata Basu (SP, West Bengal Police Recruitment Board) and Bhaskar Mukherjee (Sunderban Police District SP).

West Bengal coal scam

Based on an FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020 which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local coal operator Anup Majhi is believed to be the prime suspect in the case. So far, the Central agency has arrested TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra and Bankura police station's former Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The ED has claimed that Majhi was running an illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of a political party in West Bengal. Contending that Vinay Mishra is very close to Abhishek Banerjee, the central agency alleged that Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to the Diamond Harbour MP’s wife and sister-in-law in London and Thailand. While Banerjee has been accused of being a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal mining business, he has denied all charges.