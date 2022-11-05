Fresh Trouble For DK Shivakumar As ED Summons Him On Nov 7; Here's His 1st Response

In more trouble for Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, he was again summoned by the ED. He and his brother DK Suresh have been asked to appear before the central agency on November 7. He was last questioned by the ED on October 8 when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through Karnataka. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he confirmed receiving the fresh summons. Mentioning that he was busy with the preparations for the grand event to welcome Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar revealed that he was yet to take a call on his ED appearance.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar remarked, "I have got the summons. I have been fully occupied with our national president's programme. Just the day before yesterday, I got the summons. So, I am looking at it. They have summoned me and my brother. I will take a call on this today."

#BREAKING | ED issues fresh summons to Congress leader DK Shivakumar; asks to appear on November 7 - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/b2u5ogvBkP — Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022

Earlier, DK Shivakumar and his brother were questioned in connection with the National Herald case. Giving details about the same, he told the media, "ED asked for information about the money given to the Young Indian organization. We have said that we have given money to the organizations that our leaders have done during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi. ED questioned us asking Why did we give money? They questioned us about our source of income". Taking a dig at BJP, he quipped that politics shouldn't be done in the office of an investigative agency.

What is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi. Until now, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Kumar Bansal have been quizzed by the ED.