Fresh Twist In Maharashtra? Shinde-Sena MLAs Not Keen On Sharing Key Portfolios With NCP

After the NCP entered the government in the state of Maharashtra, some tension has erupted amongst the MLAs of the Shinde-Sena group over the distribution of key portfolios in the government. It is being said that the three key portfolios are the major cause of unrest among the Eknath Shinde factions. Sources say that the party legislators are not ready to give away revenue, water-supply and public works departments to the NCP’s 9 newly-inducted ministers.

If sources are to be believed, the Shiv Sena MLAs have already informed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that these three important portfolios should not be given to the Nationalist Congress Party ministers. A meeting on July 5 evening was called at CM Shinde’s residence to discuss the issue, where the clear message was conveyed to the CM by the MLAs.

Portfolios to newly-inducted NCP ministers yet to be assigned

This latest development has come up right after the induction of the nine NCP MLAs into the Maharashtra Cabinet. Following which a discussion has taken place over the distribution of portfolios to the newly-sworn ministers in the government, however, the Sena MLAs don't appear to be keen on sharing the three important portfolios.

The Shinde-Sena MLAs, who turned up for the meeting at the chief minister’s residence include the names of MLA Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Prakash Surve, Sanjay Shirsat, Bharat Gogawale, Shambhuraj Desai, Shahajibapu Patil among others. However, it is yet to be officially revealed what actually was discussed at the meeting with Chief Minister Shinde. As per sources, the official announcement on the distribution of portfolios is likely to be made post discussions.

Earlier, in a dramatic political turnaround on July 2, NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar along with eight other party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as ministers. While Pawar was appointed the second deputy CM of the state, portfolios of the rest of NCP ministers are yet to be announced. The oath-taking ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. According to the sources, Ajit Pawar, who extended his party’s support to the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra is backed by over 40 NCP MLAs.