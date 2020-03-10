Freshly-resigned MP MLA Imarti Devi: 'Will Follow Scindia Since He Made Me A Politician'

Imarti Devi, one of the 22 MLAs who resigned from the Congress party following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the party on Tuesday morning, said that she did not run away to Bangalore and that she will follow Scindia since he made her a politician.

'Had gone to Bangalore on a holiday'

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday afternoon, she said that she went to Bangalore on a holiday for "two-three days". Devi went on to add that the MLAs had no option but to quit Congress since the ministers had been "insulted a lot".

When asked if she was happy with her decision to resign, she said that she was "undoubtedly very happy being with Scindiaji."

She also claimed that more than 30 MLAs of the Congress party will resign in the near future.

MP political crisis: 22 MLAs resigned

At least 22 MLAs resigned on Tuesday following Scindia's resignation from the Indian National Congress (INC). Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the PM's residence.

Scindia, in his resignation letter, stated that it was time to move on and that it was a decision which he was pondering over the last one year. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and the country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my party and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start." He went on to thank the party for allowing him to serve the people.

Congress not worried

Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, who meet Kamal Nath on Tuesday afternoon, said that the State government is strong and will continue to run as they have the required number of MLAs for a majority.

"The State government is strong and it will continue in office. The government is not going to fall because someone is saying so. We have the required number of MLAs," Kantilal Bhuria told reporters. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others also met Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence.

