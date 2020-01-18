Friction In Rajasthan Congress Continues

The friction between Rajasthan Congress' senior leaders - CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot continues to grow. The most glaring contradiction was when more than 100 infants lost their lives in Kota.

Contradicting CM Ashok Gehlot who has made several insensitive comments like - 'Infant deaths common', Pilot said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. Moreover, differing from Health Minister Raghu Sharma's stance that the previous government had created lapses, he said that he pointed out that the Congress government had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.