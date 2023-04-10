Friction In Rajasthan Congress? Gehlot Min Backs Pilot Amid Infighting, Calls Him 'asset'

Amid the ongoing fight between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Congress leader, and Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas backed Pilot saying that the former Deputy CM's questions must be respected. Khachariyawas, a Cabinet Minister and the close aide of the CM, called Pilot an "asset" of the grand-old-party.

"Sachin Pilot is an asset to the party, if he is asking any questions, it must be respected. He has the right to raise issues. In a democratic party, everybody has the right to raise their voice," Khachariyawas told reporters on Sunday.

Notably, his statement came hours after former DyCM Pilot alleged that no action was taken by CM Gehlot on the issue of corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje government. Pilot also claimed that he wrote a letter to the CM saying they should show people that there is no difference between their promises and their work. "But I have not received any answer from the CM yet," the ex-DyCM said on Sunday.

"Sachin Pilot has written the letter to the Chief Minister, so only he can answer to it. I am neither against CM nor against Sachin Pilot, I respect both," the Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas said.

"Sachin Pilot has sought an investigation into the alleged corruption in the previous Vasundhara Raje government. If I have to fight against BJP’s corruption, I’m ready... So, our party workers and people can ask what investigation we have done in the matter," he added.

Notably, Khachariyawas backing Sachin Pilot amid the fresh infighting in the Rajasthan Congress holds significance as he is considered a close aide of Ashok Gehlot. The Minister was one of the pro-Ghelot MLAs who had submitted their resignation last year over the proposed elevation of Pilot as the CM.

Pilot to go on hunger strike on April 11

On Sunday, Pilot held a press conference, where he criticised the Gehlot government for not taking action against corruption during the Vasundhara Raje regime. He also declared that he would stage a one-day hunger strike on April 11 in protest against the corruption.

"On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises," he said. The move by the leader has put the Congress party in an awkward position, as it highlights the internal divisions within the party.

(With inputs from ANI)