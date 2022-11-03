Friendly Fight Between AAP & Congress In Himachal? CM Makes Big Claim As Election Loom

In a big claim ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday asserted that AAP was in cahoots with the Congress party. Speaking to the media, Thakur contended that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had taken a backseat in the state leaving Congress as the main challenger to BJP. Brushing aside the opposition's prospects, he exuded confidence in the saffron party winning more seats than in the 2017 Assembly election. While AAP is contesting in both states going to the polls this year, its key leaders have focused on campaigning in Gujarat.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur remarked, "It seems like they have entered into an agreement with Congress that we will not fight in Himachal. You only fight. All corrupt persons do these kinds of political compromises. We will win. We will get more seats than last time."

ऐसा लगता है कि उन्होंने(आम आमदी पार्टी ने) कांग्रेस के साथ समझौता कर लिया है कि हिमाचल में हम नहीं लडेंगे आप(कांग्रेस पार्टी) लडें। मेरे हिसाब से यह राजनीतिक समझौता है जो भ्रष्ट लोग करते हैं:'राज्य में कांग्रेस और भाजपा के झंडे दिखाई दे रहे हैं' के सवाल पर राज्य के CM जयराम ठाकुर pic.twitter.com/lV0QtAvP9l — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 2, 2022

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time. While HP CM Jai Ram Thakur will again contest from Seraj, a seat that he has held since 2012, late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya is in the poll fray from Shimla (Rural).