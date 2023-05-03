From Ajit Pawar To Surpiya Sule: The Frontrunners For NCP Chief Post After Pawar Resigns

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the midst of Sharad Pawar's resignation is looking for a new face to hold the party's top post. Pawar announced his retirement on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre after he released the updated version of his Marathi autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Sangati'. Sharad Pawar has decided to step down from the President position of NCP, the political outfit that he founded and helmed in 1999 after separating cards with Congress.

However, in the last 24 hours, speculations regarding Pawar's successor in the NCP have taken centre stage with several names making rounds. According to sources, party leaders including Praful Patel (Rajya Sabha MP), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha MP), Ajit Pawar (LoP Maharashtra Assembly), Jayant Patil (NCP MLA), and Rohit Pawar (NCP MLA), have high chances to hold the top post in NCP.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sharad Pawar has announced an 18-member committee to select the next party chief. The committee consists of members including Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, PC Chacko, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, and Sonia Doohan among others. According to sources, a meeting of these members is underway at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai.

Pawar's resignation was a surprise for many

Sharad Pawar's resignation as NCP chief comes as a surprise for many amid massive political instability in Maharashtra. At the time when he announced his decision in Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre, the entire venue witnessed massive protest with top leaders shedding tears and expressing strong grief over his decision.

According to reports, several NCP leaders have also handed in their resignations on Wednesday in a bid to convince Pawar to rethink his decision to step down as party chief. Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar has also made an effort to convince the party workers not to get emotional. Notably, he's the only NCP leader who has backed the resignation move by calling it a 'necessity of change.'