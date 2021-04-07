From 'Badla Nahi Badlav' To Looting Votes, Mamata Banerjee Betrayed Bengal: Rajib Banerjee

The battle for power in West Bengal has seen nearly all political leaders indulge in mudslinging and launching attacks on their opponents, except maybe former Trinamool Congress minister, and now a part of the BJP, Rajib Banerjee. Banerjee on Wednesday said that he still respects the CM, and pointed out how things changed after 2011. "In 2011, when we (TMC) came into power, we had the slogan 'Badla Nahi Badlav', but since Panchayat elections, this (aim) took a back seat, he said.

Saying that Mamata betrayed the trust of the people, he went on to reminisce the time he raised his voice against corruption in Amphan relief. "When you say 'Khela hobe', What do you mean by that? You mean you will loot the votes just like the CPM," he asked. READ | People suffered due to Bhaipo service tax: PM Modi continues onslaught on Mamata Banerjee

He also took the opportunity to highlight the language used by Mamata and went on to say that it 'shocked him to the core'. "The language used by the Chief Minister against the Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister is something I never imagine, and will not accept this," he said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Domjur to campaign for Rajib, and shared glimpses of the same on his Twitter handle. "The whole of West Bengal is standing and supporting BJP's promise of Sonar Bangla," he captioned the pictures.

West Bengal Polls

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla niher meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the third phase on April 6. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second and the third phase it was over 80 percent and 77 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.