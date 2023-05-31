From Bahrain To US - 9 Instances When Rahul Gandhi Insulted India On Foreign Soil

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has always been a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governance, but things have gone too far on several occasions when Rahul has criticised the government, raised questions on Indian democracy, and even made serious allegations against the ruling party and its leader — all of these on foreign soil among foreign people. A similar incident once again happened on Wednesday, May 31, when Rahul Gandhi was present at 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco. And this time, Rahul went a few steps forward in his criticism and insulted the new Parliament and the sacred Sengol.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the establishment of the new Parliament by the BJP government was a drama executed to divert people's attention from the real issues that are affecting the nation.

"The new parliament house is nothing but a distraction, and the installation of the Sengol (sceptre) was just a drama to divert people. The BJP can't really discuss the real issues facing the country, like unemployment, price rises, and crumbling education systems. Communities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Dalits are feeling attacked as there is a spread of anger and hatred," said Rahul Gandhi in the U.S.

This, however, isn't the first time that the former Congress President has raised questions against the government and criticised PM Modi.

A look at instances when Rahul Gandhi insulted the Indian government on foreign soil:

London (March 2023)

After his latest remarks made in the US, top on the list is Rahul's controversial London trip. The scion of the Gandhi family, while addressing the Indian diaspora event "London Greets RG," openly criticised the PM Modi-led government and justified his remarks by saying he was speaking all this because he was not allowed to open his mouth in India.

"Our microphones are shut when we stand to speak at the parliament." "We are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," were the exact words of Rahul Gandhi, which he said during his London trip. He also ripped into the government's misuse of top agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

London (May 2022)

While speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government and also criticised regional parties, which he said were incapable of taking on the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi said the soul of India is under attack from the BJP, and "a soul without a voice means nothing, and what has happened is that India’s voice has been crushed". Gandhi alleged that India’s voice had been crushed by the institutional framework of the country itself, which was becoming parasitical.

"So, the deep state, the CBI, the ED, is now chewing the Indian state and eating it, much like in Pakistan," he claimed.

UK and Germany (August 2018)

Back in 2018, when Rahul was the president of the Congress Party, he charged PM Modi with being "unpatriotic" for using public resentment over the nation's employment issues. During his visit to the UK and Germany, Rahul Gandhi drew parallels between Narendra Modi, then US President Donald Trump, and other "populist" leaders.

Malaysia (Mar 2018)

While speaking with Indians in Malaysia, Rahul launched a sharp attack against PM Modi's sudden decision to demonetize high-value currency notes in 2016. "If I were prime minister and someone had given me a file with demonetization written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin. That is how I would have rolled demonization out," said Rahul.

Singapore (March 2018)

At a panel discussion held in Singapore at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, he said under Modi's rule, an atmosphere of intimidation in the country is prevalent and politics is dividing the people, which is used by BJP leaders to win elections. "If you ask me what I am proud of about my country, it is the idea of plurality. It’s the idea that people in India can say anything they want, do anything they want, and they won’t face any problem, and that is being challenged," he said.

Bahrain (January 2018)

Speaking to a convention of NRIs in Bahrain, Rahul Gandhi's first foreign visit after becoming party president, he slammed the BJP-led government in India over its inability to provide jobs to the Indian youth. In Bahrain, Rahul claimed that the PM's inability to generate employment was creating widespread anger and hatred among the people of India. "The anger is visible in the streets and is rising rapidly" against the government, he said.

US (September 2017)

During a trip to the US back in 2017, Rahul took jibes at the PM Modi-led central government as he spoke on the issue of 'India at 70' at the University of California, Berkeley.

"The idea of non-violence is under attack today, yet it is the only idea that can take humanity forward," he said. He also claimed that the Indian government was paying attention only to the top 100 companies in India.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is facing disqualification from his Lok Sabha membership for one of his insulting remarks, in which he indirectly called PM Modi and the entire Modi community thieves.