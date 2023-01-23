From BJP Karyakarta To Prime Minister: PM Modi's Connect & Tribute To Netaji Over Years

As India celebrates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like every year paid a heartful tribute to the great freedom fighter of the country. From the time, Narendra Modi was a young Karyakarta to BJP leader till the time he took over as India's Prime Minister, he has always embodied Netaji's ethos and values in his life and has dedicated himself ensuring to carry forward the legacy of the martyred leader.

But if we turn the pages of history, PM Modi's connection with Netaji goes way back. Digging into Modi's archive here are several instances in different phases of his life that narrate his association with Netaji in his life journey and how he paid his respect to the great freedom fighter.

From BJP Karyakarta to Prime Minister: Modi's tribute to Netaji over the years

On Parakram Diwas: A karmayogi's lifelong devotion to the valour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose...from the Modi Archives…#NationSalutesNetaji pic.twitter.com/jA69CtLSsn — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 23, 2023

A hand-written note in Prime Minister Modi's personal diary that showcases the young leader echoing the thoughts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. One of the quotes is: "What greater satisfaction can a person have? Lived and died for principles. That one would give an incentive to a few others to carry on and complete a job left unfinished is also a great satisfaction."

As BJP leader and party's National secretary in 1997, Narendra Modi participated in a ceremony where he will unveil Netaji's statue in Gujarat's Patan.

As Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi launched the 'E-gram Vishwagram' project on January 23, 1990, in a bid to pay tribute to Bose. A total of 13,693 gram panchayats in Gujarat were connected to broadband. In the same year, he launched a project in Haripura where Netaji lit the flame for Swaraj and recreated the scene of 1938 by riding a 51-bullock cart.

In reference to Subhas Chandra Bose's slogan Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga (You give me blood I will give you freedom), Narendra Modi said, "Tum Mujhe Paseena Do, Main Tumhe Hara Bhara Gujarat Dunga (Give me you sweat and I will give green Gujarat)." In his other term as Gujarat CM, Modi in a glowing tribute to Netaji at an event called 'Veerata Ki Yaad Mein' that was held to mark the foundation of the Indian Army.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi shared the stage with 114-year-old INA officer, Nizamuddin and accorded him by touching his feet.

After taking over the Prime Minister's office, Narendra Modi continued the tradition even on global platforms. During his first Japan visit In 2014, Modi met Bose's oldest associate Saichiro Misumi where the Indian PM kneeled down and hugged him on stage.

In 2015, PM Modi met the family members of Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata and assured them of support for their demand to declassify all Netaji files. Within a year the martyred leader's files were classified and made available in the public domain. In the same year during his Singapore visit PM Modi visited the Indian National Army (INA) memorial marker and paid tributes to all the martyred soldiers. He then met with the family members of the INA veterans.

In a big step by the Modi government, the first batch of 33 declassified files of Neta ji to the National Archives of India on December 4, 2015. And, Digital copies of 100 files relating to Netaji were released on January 23, 1960.

On Bose's 120th birth anniversary, PM Modi saluted the valour of the great fighter during the freedom struggle at the Parliament.

To mark the 75 years of Netaji's Azad Hind government, the PM hosted the Tiranga atop of the Red Fort on October 21, 2018. On the same day, he went to dedicate National Police Memorial. 'Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' was announced which recognises the courage and bravery demonstrated by those involved in disaster response operations.

On December 30, 2018, the Indian tricolour was unfurled at the same spot Netaji Flag Hoisting Memorial in Port Blair and renamed three islands in honour of Netaji. On the 122nd birth anniversary of Bose, the Indian Prime Minister inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at New Delhi's Red Fort in 2019. INA veterans were invited to be part of the Republic Day celebrations in the same year. On 23 January 2021, marking the 125th birth anniversary, the day was declared as Parakram Diwas. National Library was also inaugurated in Kolkata.

PM Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at the Kartavya Path. A granite statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was also unveiled at India gate on September 8, 2022, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kartavya Path.

Celebrating the 126th birth anniversary this year, Modi will be virtually inaugurating a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.