'From Blue-eyed Boy To Corrupt Cop': Ram Kadam Targets MVA Over Cases Against Param Bir

Extortion and corruption cases were levelled against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh only after he exposed the Vasooli scandal being run by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, claimed BJP leader Ram Kadam on Monday.

Accusing the ruling dispensation of conspiring against absconding tainted officer Param Bir, the BJP MLA said, "Param Bir was a blue-eyed boy for the three parties until he extorted crores of rupees for them. But when he raised fingers at the government and its Home Minister, they suddenly abandoned him and framed him in corruption cases.''

"Earlier Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial used to shower praises on Param Bir as a top cop. But as soon as he levelled allegations against the government, within a week dozens of cases were registered against him across police stations in Mumbai. This exposes the government's intention," added Kadam.

Stating that the BJP does not defend or justify any officer's misdeeds, he said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government should be ashamed of misusing an officer.

"The country is not a fool. Your Vasooligate is not hidden from anyone. Param Bir's allegations were even suported by another accused API Sachin Vaze," Kadam told Republic TV.

Cases against Param Bir Singh

At present, Param Bir Singh has five extortion cases levelled against him, in connection with which three non-bailable warrants have been issued. Days after being declared an absconder, the tainted officer through his lawyer told the Supreme Court today, November 22, that he is still in India. Noting that Param Bir has finally revealed his location, the top court granted him interim protection from arrest but directed him to join the investigation.

Param Bir Singh has stated that he is ready to join the investigation if his cases are transferred to the CBI, claiming threat to life from the Mumbai Police.

On February 20 this year, Param Bir Singh had levelled 'extortion' charges against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Image: ANI, PTI