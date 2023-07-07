From 'Brand Bengaluru' To Mekadatu Project, Key Points Of Siddaramaiah's Karnataka Budget

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (July 7) tabled the 14th Karnataka state budget in the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly). Amid challenges in mobilising resources to implement Congress' five guarantees, Siddaramaiah presented the budget with a total expenditure to the tune of Rs 3,27,747 crore.

While Rs 37,587 crore was allocated for education, the Women and Child Development department received Rs 24,166 crore. The amount is 11 per cent and seven per cent of the total budget allocation respectively. Another Rs 14,950 crore has been allocated for Health and Family welfare and Rs 16,638 crore for Home and Transport.

'Congress to fulfil five guarantees'

While presenting his first state budget since assuming the chief minister's office in May 2023, Siddaramaiah promised Rs 52,000 crore will be spent on the implementation of the five key poll promises.

The Congress had announced multiple freebies in the run-up to Assembly polls held in May this year including 200 units of free power (Gruha Jyoti scheme), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi scheme), 10 kgs of rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya scheme), Rs 3,000 allowances per month for unemployed youth with a graduate degree (Yuva Nidhi scheme), and free travel for all women in public transport buses (Shakti scheme).

"Seven crore Kannadigas have given us a majority mandate and we will endeavour to deliver social justice and meet the aspirations of the people and farmers of the state," said Siddaramaiah as he started presenting the 2023-24 Karnataka budget.

Budget allocation to fulfil 5 guarantees:

Annabhagya scheme: Rs 10,000 crore per annum

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme - Rs 30,000 crore per annum

Gruha Jyothi scheme - Rs 13,910 crore per annum

Shakti scheme - Rs 4,000 crore per annum

Yuvanidhi - Rs 4,090 crore per annum (estimated)

Budget for minority welfare

There are 200 Moulana Azad Schools functioning in the state. At least 75 per cent of students studying in such schools have passed the exams and 22 schools have secured 100 per cent results, said Siddaramaiah. “The Congress government will take certain measures to enhance the quality of education in schools and basic infrastructure will be provided to schools not having their own buildings,” he added.

To promote self-employment opportunities, the government also decided to provide subsidies of up to 20 per cent on loan amounts up to Rs 1 lakh to 10,000 unemployed youth belonging to minority communities. The 'Tasthik' amount being paid to the non-Hindu religious institutions will be increased from Rs 48,000 to Rs 60,000 as per the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act. Under this initiative, as many as 868 institutions will be benefitted, stated the CM.

Further, a Karnataka State Christian Development Corporation will be established for the holistic development of the Christian community and Rs 100 crore will be allocated for the same in Financial Year (FY) 2023-24. On the other hand, the government has also rolled out a Rs 50 crore budget to protect and develop Waqfs properties.

Initiatives to develop Bengaluru

Under the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative, nine major challenges plaguing the city will be addressed including traffic management, environment, solid waste management, proper utilisation of public places, public health, animal health, people-friendly e-Governance, water security and flood management. "By addressing the nine major challenges, we will elevate Bengaluru to international standards," said Siddaramaiah.

"Encroachment of stormwater drains has hindered the smooth flow of stormwater in Bengaluru. This is leading not only to floods but also mishaps due to water from waterlogged roads entering people's homes. Action will now be taken on priority to resolve this issue by vacating the encroachments identified by the revenue department," he added.

The government will allocate nearly Rs 12,000 crore under various schemes such as Amruta Nagarotthana, High-Density Corridor, road white-topping, solid waste management, encroachment removal and repairs of canals (Rajakaluves), and filling of potholes, among others, for Bengaluru infrastructure development.

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, Namma Metro and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crores. An estimated time frame of five years has been set for completion of the project.

"Despite taking up so many projects worth thousands of crores, it is unfortunate that the city's infrastructure continues to crumble and is unable to keep pace with the rising aspirations of the people. This is a result of the previous government's lack of commitment, widespread corruption and mismanagement of resources," said Siddaramaiah while hitting out at the BJP.

Liquor prices to jump

The Karnataka government has proposed to increase the existing rates of Additional Excise Duty on Indian Made Liquor (IML) by 20 per cent. It also proposed to increase the Additional Excise Duty on Beer from 175 to 185 per cent. With effective enforcement and regulatory measures, the government has set the revenue collection target for the Excise Department for the year 2023-24 at Rs. 36,000 crore.

Clearance for Mekadatu project

While commenting on the status of the Mekadatu project, Siddaramaiah said, "The detailed project report and environmental clearance proposal in connection with Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project planned under the Cauvery watershed area has already been submitted to the Central Government. Necessary action will be taken to obtain clearance at the earliest. Land for compensatory afforestation has been identified and priority will be given to initiating the land acquisition process."

Karnataka Budget Allocation 2023-2024 Overview (Total Rs 3,27,747 crores)