On Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed a press conference and briefed about the key decisions that have been approved by the Central government in the Cabinet meeting on August 17.

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved restoring the Interest Subvention on short-term agriculture loans to 1.5% for several financial institutions like-- Public Sector Banks, Private Sector Bank, Small Finance Banks that can lend loans to the farmers up to Rs 3 lakh. This increase in Interest Subvention support requires additional budgetary provisions of Rs 34,856 crore for the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25 under the scheme.

This decision will ensure the sustainability of credit flow in the agriculture sector as well as in financial health and viability of the lending institutions especially Regional Rural Banks & Cooperative Banks, ensuring adequate agriculture credit in the rural economy.

Cabinet approves interest subvention of 1.5% per annum on short-term agriculture loan up to Rs 3 lakh. The decision has been taken to ensure adequate credit flow in the agriculture sector: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/i0PbZ88c8F — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Hospitality and related sectors to get a boost

The Cabinet has also approved enhancement in the corpus of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for increasing the limit of admissible guarantees to give a boost to hospitality and related sectors. Loans worth about Rs. 3.67 lakh crore have been sanctioned under ECLGS. The increase has been done on account of the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitality and related enterprises.

An additional amount of Rs. 50,000 crore would be made applicable to enterprises in hospitality and related sectors till the validity of the scheme, which is 31 March 2023.

India-France contract over Transport Sector

The Cabinet informed about the signing of the contract between the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, France on behalf of the International Transport Forum and the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC). The Contract was signed on 6 July 2022.

The activities to be carried out under this Contract will lead to new scientific results, new policy insights, capacity building through increased scientific interaction, and identification of technology options for decarbonisation of the transport sector in India.

Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

The Cabinet has also approved the widening access of the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library database to users besides patent offices. The opening up of the TKDL database to users is an ambitious and forward-looking action by the Government of India. This will be a new dawn for Indian traditional knowledge, as the TKDL will drive research & development, and innovation based on India’s valued heritage across diverse fields. TKDL is also envisaged to inculcate thought and knowledge leadership through Bharatiya Gnana Parampara, under the New Education Policy 2020.

Indian traditional knowledge (TK) will offer immense potential that will serve national and global needs, therewith providing societal benefits as well as economic growth.

(Image: ANI)