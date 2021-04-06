From Elections 2021, 3 Visuals That Prove India's Love For Democracy & Inclusivity

Elections are often termed as a ‘festival of democracy’ and the casting of the vote is termed as an important duty for the citizens. While election day is flooded with images of people queuing up at the booths and showcasing their inked fingers, there was some colour and interesting visuals as five states went to polls on Tuesday. Right from visuals of the Electronic Voting Machines being transported on donkeys, to a hairstyle showcasing support for a party and women empowerment, India's love for democracy and inclusivity came out beautifully.

The EVMs are the crucial tool that will make or break a government. However, unlike highly secured vehicles, it was on donkeys that EVMs were transported in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. Visuals of the polling officials climbing up the forest region, taking the EVMs on the donkeys, amid the presence of police officials, went viral on social media.

Though resources and facilities might not have been as expected, the fact that the devices reached the remotest of areas showed the efforts that went into the planning of an election.

In Puducherry, the polling authorities came up with a Pink polling booth. Voters who arrived to vote at Ayira Vaisiya Thirumana booth for the Karaikal constituency were greeted with tables decked up in pink and balloons matching the colour. They also decorated the walls with stickers of the various stages in a woman’s life, from being a baby to an elder, tracing stages of playful childhood, adulthood, motherhood and old age.

There was some ‘laal’ colour on the hair too, as a supporter of the ruling Left Democratic Front, cut his hair in the shape of the LDF logo in Pinarayi town, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought to defend his regime in the elections.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Assam, which had already completed two phases, were also a part of the election action as 475 seats went to polls on Tuesday. The results of all the states are scheduled to be announced on May 2.

