From Hand Written Note In 1980s To Jan Bhagidari Speech: PM Modi's Connect With Bapu

As India celebrates Mahatama Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like every year paid a heartful tribute to Babu at Rajghat in New Delhi. From the time, Narendra Modi took over as India's Prime Minister, he has always urged citizens to take inspiration from the ‘Father of the Nation’ to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Be it nationally or on a global platform, Modi has never failed to voice the 'Gandhian philosophy' and his freedom struggles to empower and inspire millions.

But if we turn the pages of history, PM Modi's connection with Mahatma Gandhi goes way back. Digging into Modi's archive here are three instances in the form of a letter, a picture, and a video that narrates his association with Mahatama Gandhi in his life journey.

1. Hand-written note by PM Modi from the 1980s

A hand-written note in Prime Minister Modi's personal diary from the 1980s showcases the young leader echoing the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi which was “The only real, dignified, human doctrine is the greatest good of all, and this can only be achieved by uttermost self-sacrifice.” Also, the Modi government’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’ is inspired by Gandhian thought as it conveys the message of rising above “all politics”.

PM Modi wrote, "I do not believe in the doctrine of the greatest good of the greatest number. It is to sacrifice the good of forty-nine percent to achieve the supposed good of fifty-one percent. It is a heartless doctrine and has done harm to humanity. The only real, dignifying, doctrine is the greatest good of all".

2. Seeking blessings from Gandhi just days before taking oath as Gujarat CM in 2001

A picture of PM Modi adoring the portrait of Bapu and seeking his blessings from the year 2001 was taken. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in 2001, Modi visited Porbandar, the place where Bapu was born, and sought his blessings. He was captured adoring the portrait of the greatest freedom fighter of the country.

Just after a week, on October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi sworn in as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time and has been in public office for 21 years since.

3. Modi's speech 15 years ago on the concept of 'Jan Bhagidari'

In 2007, the then Gujarat CM Modi voiced Gandhi's philosophy of the concept of 'Jan Bhagidari' which means people's participation. Citing how Mahatama Gandhi united people in their desire for the country's freedom struggle following 'Jan Bhagidari', Modi called for a similar movement for India's 'development'.

In his speech, he said, "As far as development is concerned, I am of the opinion that at the time of independence, there was a passion for freedom in the country, every citizen of the country was united together. The freedom movement was being discussed since 1857, and many people made personal sacrifices and tried very hard to liberate the country. There were hundreds of people who were spending their lives in the jails of Andaman and Nicobar, but the biggest contribution of Mahatma Gandhi was that he converted freedom into a mass movement".

"Every citizen felt that they can contribute in the struggle to free the country. Gandhiji created enthusiasm for the country in the mind of every citizen of the country and associated with this movement. The desire for freedom that Gandhiji created in the country, would have been good if we could have instilled that longing for development. The development would have indeed become a mass movement".

