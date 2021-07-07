From Harsh Vardhan To Pokhriyal, Check Out Major Resignations Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

In a massive development ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle, several major resignations were witnessed on Wednesday afternoon with as many as 9 sitting Ministers dropping out of the Modi Cabinet. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who helmed the nation's Health Ministry during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has resigned from the Modi cabinet in what has turned out to be the biggest shocker. Similarly, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who has navigated the Education system and the exam schedules of schools, colleges, and Boards amid the pandemic, is another crucial development. Sources report that Dr. Pokhriyal resigned due to health issues.

Apart from these two names, as many as 6 more Ministers along the likes of Union Labour Minister Santosh, Union Minister Chemicals and Fertilizers and a prominent face from Karnataka Sadanand Gowda, MoS Sanjay Dhotre, Debasree Chaudhuri, amongst others have also dropped out of the new Modi cabinet.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, the senior BJP leaders who hold more than one portfolios have also tendered resignation, although it is not confirmed as to the resignation given by them is for which portfolio.

Ministers who have resigned ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

D.V. Sadananda Gowda Ravi Shankar Prasad Thaawarchand Gehlot Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Dr. Harsh Vardhan Prakash Javadekar Santosh Kumar Gangwar Babul Supriyo Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Rattan Lal Kataria Pratap Chandra Sarangi Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri

15 legislators to take oath in cabinet expansion

Sources told Republic TV that out of the 43 Ministers, 15 are said to take oath as council of ministers in PM Modi's cabinet. Some of the names include Narayan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anupriya Patel, Ajay Bhatt, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Paras, Shobha Karandlaje, RCP Singh, Pankaj Choudhary, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nisith Pramanik, who are said to be inducted in the new Modi cabinet.

While the induction of the aforesaid leaders into the Union Council of Ministers is confirmed, details about portfolio allocation remain unclear. Meanwhile, three Ministers-- MoS G Kishan Reddy, MoS Anurag Thakur, and MoS Parshottam Rupala are likely to be promoted.

As per sources, 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) will be a part of the cabinet expansion. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs will be a part of the new council of Ministers. Representations from the Muslim, Sikh and Christian community has also been broadened in the new cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers is confirmed to begin on July 7, 2021, at 6 PM in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.