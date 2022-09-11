After AAP refuted allegations of irregularities in the procurement of 1000 DTC buses, BJP accused the Delhi government of tailor-making tenders to indulge in loot. Addressing a press briefing on Sunday over the alleged DTC bus scam, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government preferred its favourite company over the lowest bidder for the buses. He also flagged other purported irregularities ranging from the choice of a consultant to a lack of level-playing field for all bidders.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia remarked, "Arvind Kejriwal has become synonymous with corruption. There is one guarantee- If Arvind Kejriwal is there, corruption is there. He used to say that we will procure over 11,000 DTC buses in Delhi. The people of Delhi kept waiting in anticipation. The buses didn't come. But the issue of 1000 low-floor buses has come to the fore. There have been a lot of irregularities in it. For the first time, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was made the chairman of the board which is usually an official."

"To make people feel that everything is happening in a transparent manner, they (the Delhi government) appointed a consultant. There is an organization called DIMTC which was made the consultant. It consulted on how the rupees accrued through extortion, the black money and the pink vehicles can reach Arvind Kejriwal and corruption is completed. The L1 was a reputed firm. But it wasn't in cahoots with L1. An honest company was not ready to give the money of the people to these corrupt ones. That's why it called its favourite company- JMB for talks," he alleged.

Bhatia elaborated, "If you held talks with L1, the cost would have been reduced, the people's money could have been saved and buses would have been delivered. But the favourite company JMB was called for talks which was not the L1 for 600 buses of BS-6 and 400 buses of BS-4. Haven't you read the law Kejriwal Ji or you are ready to indulge in extortion while disregarding the law? There are multiple judgments of the Supreme Court that there should be a level-playing field for all bidders."

Alleged DTC bus scam

On the recommendation of the Chief Secretary, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena forwarded a complaint regarding corruption in the procurement of 1000 low-floor buses. Addressed to him on June 9, the complaint flagged the appointment of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as the Chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation in a pre-mediated manner. Moreover, it alleged that the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System was appointed as a bid management consultant for this tender with the aim to facilitate wrongdoing.