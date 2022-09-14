Amid the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party suffered a massive setback in Goa as 8 out of 11 MLAs of the Sonia Gandhi-led party joined BJP on Wednesday. Congress is now left holding on to just 3 MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly within six months of the BJP retaining the power in the state. From taking a loyalty pledge in February 2022 to dumping the party in September 2022, this is what went wrong in Goa Congress.

What went wrong in Goa Congress?

Congress candidates take 'Loyalty pledge' in February 2022

In February 2022, ahead of Assembly elections, Goa Congress members took a 'loyalty pledge' in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and also signed an affidavit vowing not to defect. Congress’ alliance partner, GFP's three candidates also took the pledge. The candidates vowed that during their five-year terms after being elected, they would neither defect the party nor would they contest elections on another party symbol by resigning from their respective parties before the end of their terms. The affidavits that were signed were later submitted to Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress-Goa Forward Party (GFP) candidates took a pledge "to remain loyal to the party and Goa" in presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/SRAfEGVHdr — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

In the 2022 Assembly polls in Goa, BJP successfully defended its government and retained power despite a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state. The party won 20 seats and emerged as the single largest party while the exit polls predicted that Congress will give a tough fight to the saffron party. Congress won just 12 seats in the assembly elections.

Close survives defection in July 2022

In July 2022, defection buzz was in the air just two months after the party's 'Loyalty pledge' after at least 5 MLAs allegedly went incommunicado. However, Congress managed to survive the split.

Addressing a press conference on July 10, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat of carrying out anti-party activities and working along with the BJP. They also stated that the saffron party is to create a 2/3rd split in the party and has offered huge amounts of money to leaders. He lamented that these were the same people who took an anti-defection pledge in front of a temple, mosque, and church before the polls. While 5 MLAs were present at the presser, the Lobo couple, Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, and Alexio Sequeira were absent.

Following the defection controversy, Sonia Gandhi asked party MP Mukul Wasnik to visit the coastal state and look over the developments. While Lobo and Kamat denied this charge, the Congress party filed a petition with the Speaker to disqualify them for their 'anti-party activities'. On being removed as the Leader of Opposition, Lobo said, "I had told Rao that I won't wish to continue as LoP as there are many objections raised against me by the government."

The rest of the legislators also did not defect to BJP as feared at that point. The Sonia Gandhi-led party was worried about defections as 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on its ticket in the 2017 Assembly election jumped ship to other parties.

Finally, Congress MLAs Jump Ship in September 2022

In a delayed jolt nonetheless, eight Congress MLAs, including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, dumped the grand-old party and joined BJP. Other legislators who joined Kamat are Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar and Rodolfo Fernandes. While the BJP now has 28 members in the 40-seat state assembly, opposition leader Congress is now left with just three seats after losing one-third of its MLAs.

Michael Lobo stressed that they joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi, "The Congress party has started the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. From Goa, we have started 'Congress Chhodo' and 'Bharatiya Janata Party ko Jodo'. We will take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

#BREAKING | Goa Congress now merges with BJP after top most leaders dump party; Congress left with only 3 MLAs in the State now - https://t.co/qpwpwFidyR pic.twitter.com/VaUnS9lZ9B — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Goa CM Sawant also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that "Congress Chhodo Yatra will begin from Goa now" while welcoming the leaders. In recent months, several high-profile leaders have quit Congress including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajinder Prasad, Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jhakar, Jaiveer Shergill, and many more. Taking a jibe at this development, BJP advised Rahul Gandhi who is currently undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to focus on "saving" Congress.

(Image: DrPramodSawant/Twitter/PTI)