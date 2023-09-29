From 'Ma, Mati, Manush' To 'Bomb, Bullet And Beti Ke Sath Anyay': Lekhi On WB Under Mamata

BJP launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in connection with the rising crime against women. A shocking incident was reported from Bengal after the charred remains of an unidentified woman was recovered - her hands and feet were cruelly bound, and her lifeless body was discovered amidst a pool of blood in a cockle field in the Gunrajpur area of Govindapur, located in Swarupnagar, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over crime against women

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday held a press conference slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime as the crime against women has surged under their governance. Speaking during the press briefing, Lekhi stated on one hand, when Devi Paksh is all set to start, a horrific incident has come to the fore from the land of goddess Durga. A very unfortunate and sad incident has been reported where a tied-up body of a young woman with her throat slit was found in a pool of blood as her face was charred beyond recognition so that she cannot be identified. This incident took place in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister, the Union Minister stated, "Incidents targeting women have surged in Bengal, a region that reveres Devi. Mamata Banerjee has turned the sacred place of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' into 'Bomb, Bullet and Beti Ke Sath Anyay' (Bomb, Bullet and Injustice to daughters)."

The BJP leader also said that crime against women has risen in West Bengal as she listed the number of crimes committed against women and girls in the state. "In 2022, 15 cases of rape and victimisation took place within the span of 40 days. Repeatedly such incidents have taken place as the confidence of the wrongdoers and criminals is enhanced as somewhere they have support from the administration," she added.

Meenakshi Lekhi questioned the silence of I.N.D.I.A. bloc over the issue, "Why Mamata Banerjee is silent? Why INDI alliance is not speaking against this incident? There is no law and order situation in Bengal".

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to X, formerly known as Twitter and highlighted the situation of law and order in West Bengal. He posted, "Tied-up body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred beyond recognition, was found in a pool of blood from an orchard close to the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas. But Mamata Banerjee won’t utter a word. It won’t be a surprise if criminals, patronised by the TMC, and involved in women trafficking, are behind this. But then it would mean a silent burial to the tragic death".

Malviya questioned the Opposition alliance, "Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of “I.N.D.I Alliance” will come in the way?"