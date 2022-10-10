In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction mulled three possible symbols to be submitted to the Election Commission. The party's executive body was given complete authority to finalise the options for the election symbol and the name in a meeting held at the Maharashtra CM's 'Varsha' residence. As per sources, they discussed symbols like Mace, Triumph and Sword. As far as the names are concerned, the Shinde camp contemplated alternatives like Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray).

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "The order came at 8 o'clock. In the morning, their letter was ready whereas we are the real claimants of 'Bow and Arrow' because we are the real Shiv Sena. That's why we were hurt the most. We have not yet given our letter to the Election Commission on which symbol we want. But our honourable leader Eknath Shinde has called for the meeting of all MLAs, MPs, all leaders, all deputy leaders because he consults everybody. We have a democratic pattern within the party and that's why we are the real Shiv Sena."

EC freezes Shiv Sena's name & symbol

On July 19, Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 office-bearers and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

It asserted that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be filed before the poll body in at least 4 weeks. But the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the by-election is free of confusion and contradiction. "Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the order which will be applicable till the final determination of the dispute.