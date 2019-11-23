From 'Mahayuti' To Fadnavis' Return, Here's A Timeline On Maharastra Politics

Hectic parlays come to an end in Maharashtra as the coalition of BJP and NCP bring down curtains to the formation of the government. In a big political surprise, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning. But before this development took, there was a lot of uncertainty as to what was going to happen in relation to the formation of government in the state.

Here is a timeline of everything that happened since the announcement of the results

October 24 - Poll results announced - In the saffron alliance, BJP contested on 150 seats, and Shiv Sena fought on 124 seats in Maharashtra. Alliance partners of BJP fielded 14 candidates on the party's lotus symbol. Meanwhile, the Congress contested the polls in alliance with the NCP. Both parties contested on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly and its allies on the remaining 38 seats.

October 25 - Posters of Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray congratulating him as 'Future CM' for winning the Maharashtra assembly elections with a large mandate.

October 25 - The power-play between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra after the alliance bagged majority seats in the assembly polls has been one to watch out for. Shiv Sena is unrelenting over its demand from its ally that the 50:50 power-sharing formula be implemented and has bluntly stated the same.

October 29 - Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied Shiv Sena the post of the CM for 2.5 years as part of a power-sharing "formula", Uddhav Thackeray cancelled his party's meeting with the BJP on the formation of the next government. The development might potentially worsen the already strained relationship between the two parties.

October 30 - NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel have made it abundantly clear that they are not interested in government formation and are content with the role of opposition.

October 30 - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when questioned over the delay in government formation despite a pre-poll alliance, responded saying "There is no Dushyant (Chautala) here whose father is in jail. Here it's us who do politics of 'dharma and satya' (ethics and truth) Sharad (Pawar) who created an environment against BJP and the Congress who will never go with BJP".

October 30- Even as Sena is demanding that the CM seat should be divided between the two alliance partners, Sanjay Raut has made it clear that the Mahayuti alliance is here to stay. Speaking to Republic, he said, "We won't break the alliance and do that sin."

October 30 - Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday said his party and its ally Congress will sit in the opposition in Maharashtra, as mandated by people.

November 1 - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: The Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena

November 1 - Raut called Pawar 'a big leader'. Leaders from the Shiv Sena had met Pawar and NCP members leading to speculations that the parties may form an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra.

November 1 - While the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis have not clarified as to how the 'Mahayuti' will form the next government, BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga continued to chide Shiv Sena. He took to Twitter to share a photo of a cartoon Fadnavis encouraging a 'Tiger' to jump through a hoop and return to his place.

November 2 - Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna has attacked the BJP for President's rule.

November 3 - Shiv Sena on while sending a strong message to the BJP stated that they may form a government with the support of the NCP and Congress

November 3 - Raut on claimed that the party has 170 MLAs supporting them and that the figure can even reach 175.

November 4 - Devendra Fadnavis met Home Minister Amit Shah for a discussion related to the deadlock with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

November 4 - Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. Sanjay Raut addressed the media after meeting the Governor for an hour and called it a "courtesy visit"

November 5 - Sena's mouthpiece Saamna attacked the BJP yet again, accusing the BJP of creating a blockade in the state by not forming the govt.

November 5 - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reiterated that the state's next chief minister will be from his party.

November 5 - BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, said that the party will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will definitely be formed by the BJP.

November 5 - Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, farm activist Kishore Tiwari, who joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly polls, has said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should depute Union minister Nitin Gadkari to resolve the power-tussle between the BJP and the Sena

November 6 - Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar and highlights concern

November 6 - Raut stated that the party will not settle for anything less than an equal share of power with the

November 7 - Raut said, "The Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena."

November 7 - Some leaders of BJP are miffed with Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his repeated jibes at their party.

November 8 - Ahead of the meeting with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday morning, a Shiv Sena party MLA stated that "CM will be the one which Uddhav Thackeray will decide."

November 8 - Amidst the impasse between BJP and Shiv Sena, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray met newly-elected party MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai early on Friday. Aaditya arrived late on Thursday night at Hotel Rangsharda, where the Shiv Sena MLAs are staying to avert poaching attempts

November 8 - Sharad Pawar: 'I Hope BJP-Shiv Sena Will Form The Govt In Maharashtra'

November 8 - Nitin Gadkari said there was no deal between his party and the Shiv Sena over the equal distribution of portfolios, including sharing the post of the chief minister.

November 9 - BJP, Shiv Sena Fight Over CM Post, As Fadnavis Tenders Resignation

November 9 - Shiv Sena Chief On Fadnavis' Allegations: 'Thackeray's Have Never Lied'

November 10 - Shiv Sena Takes 'Hitler' Jibe At Fadnavis, Says 'Slavery Ends In Maha'

November 10 - Milind Deora Pitches For NCP-Congress Maha Govt, Shiv Sena Backs It

November 10 - 'Will Give Maharashtra A Shiv Sena CM At Any Cost,' Says Raut

November 10 - BJP dares Shiv Sena to form Government

November 10 - NCP To Shiv Sena: Resign From Centre, Breakup With BJP, Then We'll See

November 10 - Maharashtra Governor Invites Shiv Sena To Form Govt After BJP Declines

November 10 - Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant Willing To Step Down As Minister If Required

November 11 - Shiv Sena Leaders Spotted Leaving Thackeray's Residence Amid Tussle

November 11 - Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant Announces Resignation From BJP Government

November 11 - BJP Loses Its Oldest Ally Shiv Sena

November 11 - Dr. Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, appealed to the BJP to reunite with Shiv Sena for the cause of Hindutva.

November 11 - Congress To Give Outside Support To Shiv Sena-NCP Govt In Maharashtra

November 11 - Cong-NCP Undecided, Shiv Sena Seeks More Time To Form Govt; Guv Denies

November 11 - Congress Dashes Shiv Sena's Hopes, Won't Decide On Support In Time

November 11 - Shiv Sena Out Of Time, Maha Guv Invites NCP To Form Govt

November 12 - Shiv Sena May Approach SC If President's Rule Kicks In Maharashtra. Shiv Sena Moves SC After Cabinet Nod To President's Rule

November 13 - Sambit Patra: No Promise By BJP On 50-50 Formula With Shiv Sena In Maharashtra

November 14 - As Sena Talks To Cong-NCP, Raut Says Shiv Sena Will Not Get Defeated

November 15 - Shiv Sena To Get CM Post For 5 Years, Cabinet Portfolios Split Decided: Sources

November 15 - Shiv Sena Will Lead Government In Maharashtra For Next 25 Years: Sanjay Raut

November 16 - Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Horse-trading After Fadnavis Claims 'will Form Government'. Cong-NCP-Shiv Sena Gather Steam; Fire Warning Shot At Maha Governor. Pawar Likely To Meet Sonia In Delhi, Discuss Alliance With Shiv Sena.

November 17 - 'Shiv Sena Not Part Of NDA Meeting', Informs BJP Leader Prahlad Joshi

November 18 - Sharad Pawar Takes Surprising U-turn On Alliance With Shiv Sena; Says, "What Talks?". Sharad Pawar Sets Shiv Sena Alarm Bells Ringing; Claims No Knowledge Of '170-seat' Boast. Sharad Pawar Won't Confirm Government Formation Talks Involving Shiv Sena

November 19 - Maharashtra Will Get A Stable Govt Led Under Shiv Sena Soon: Sanjay Raut

November 19 - Maharashtra: 'Waiting For Shiv Sena To Officially Quit NDA', Says NCP

November 19 - Shiv Sena Equates 'ungrateful' BJP With Muhammad Ghori's 'treachery'

November 19 - Maharashtra| 'Shiv Sena Tie-up With NCP-Cong Against Balasaheb's Ideals': Ramdas Athawale

November 19 - Internal Tussle Within Shiv Sena, One Camp Supports Maha Govt-formation With BJP

November 20 - Shiv Sena Netas Want To Take No Chances; Seek Uddhav As CM Face, Not Aaditya

November 20 - Maharashtra Congress Urges Sonia Gandhi To Not Ally With Shiv Sena

November 20 - Maharashtra Power Tussle: 17 Shiv Sena MLAs Are Likely To Rebel

November 20 - Sonia Gandhi Greenlights Alliance With Shiv Sena In Maharashtra: Sources

November 21 - Step-ally Sena? Congress-NCP Unanimous: 'Will Meet Pre-poll Allies First, Then Shiv Sena'

November 22 - Sources: Shiv Sena, NCP, INC Aren’t On The Same Page On Maha Alliance Name; Options Here

November 22 - Sanjay Raut Says, Shiv Sena Won't Side With BJP Even If They Offered 'Lord Indra's Throne'

November 22 - NCP's Nawab Malik: Reconciliation Between Shiv Sena And BJP Not Possible

November 22 - Maharashtra Govt Formation Moves: Uddhav Meets Shiv Sena Legislators

November 22 - Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong Opportunistic; Govt Unlikely To Last Beyond 6-8 Months: Gadkari

November 22 - HUGE | 'Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Be Maharashtra CM' Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

November 23 - Saamana Left Redfaced Claiming 'Only Uddhav Thackeray!', as in a massive political twist, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister.

