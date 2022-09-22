From Manish Tewari To Ashok Gehlot, Leaders In Fray For Congress President Elections

For the Presidential elections of Congress taking place after over 2 decades, numerous party leaders are planning to throw their hats in the ring. The names of the leaders competing have increased manifolds after the grand-old party made it clear that its former president from the Gandhi lineage, Rahul Gandhi, will not be in the competition. From G-23's Manish Tewari to Ashok Gehlot, a Gandhi loyalist, here are the probable names who will be fighting it out for the top post in the party:-

Probable names

Ashok Gehlot- Already the Chief Minister of the state of Rajasthan, Gehlot is said to have been the choice of the Gandhis since day 1, in the case Rahul backed out. Gehlot even recently met Congress' incumbent President Sonia Gandhi, but the point of contention is the party's 'one party, one post' policy. Gehlot is not willing to give up, for the presidential post, his Chief Ministership, probably because of the apprehension that his bete-noire Sachin Pilot will take over.

Shashi Tharoor- Buzz is that the former international civil servant is seriously thinking of contesting the elections. Vocal for deep-rooted changes in the party, Tharoor recently endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking implementation of the Udaipur Declaration, in its entirety, if elected.

While the veiled campaign on social media is on, Tharoor met Sonia at her residence in the national capital where he expressed his wish to contest the polls to make internal democracy" in the party stronger. Gandhi giving her nod to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, said that 'anybody can contest' the elections.

Digvijaya Singh- Previously, the General Secretary of Congress and presently, the Chairman of the committee looking after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh has re-established himself as a member of the Gandhi family's inner coterie.

Taking an off from the Bharat Jodo, he is expected to travel to Delhi, and meet Sonia, just like Gehlot and Tharoor, to express his willingness to contest the elections.

Manish Tewari- A G-23 member and one of the vocal critics of the Congress leadership, Tewari is also said to be eyeing the Presidential post. While the former Union Minister has not yet met Sonia, he has held meetings in his constituency with the state party delegates, who will be the voters in the election.

Congress presidential election on October 17

On Thursday, Congress issued a notification for the party president poll, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving chief Sonia Gandhi. According to the notification issued by the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. Polling, if required, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.