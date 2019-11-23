From PM Modi To Ajit Pawar- Here's Who All Fadnavis Credited In His Victory Speech

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was felicitated by the party leaders when he reached the BJP office in Mumbai on Saturday. In his victory speech, Fadnavis thanked a number of people including the voters, allies and senior BJP leaders who supported him in forming a government for the second consecutive time in Maharashtra. He started his speech by thanking all the voters who showed confidence in him.

Then Devendra Fadnavis said, "I thank Ajit Pawar, NCP MLAs along with the independent candidates who have helped us in forming the government." He reiterated PM Modi's famous dailogue and said, "I want to assure you that Modi hai toh mumkin hai. I thank Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Nadda Ji and Chandrakant Dada Patil ji. I want to thank all my collegues and the allies including Ramdas Athawale Ji."

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 am. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Shiv Sena MLAs rebel, Pawar distances from Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

