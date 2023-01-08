'From Police To Admin, Everyone Working For BJP': Akhilesh Yadav Slams SP Leader's Arrest

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, January 8, hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of SP office-bearer Manish Jagan Agarwal for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks. Agarwal, who is part of SP's social media cell, was arrested by police earlier in the day.

Speaking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Don't expect justice from the BJP government. Police and administration are with those who do injustice and lie. Those who speak the truth will be punished. This isn't just about one day, BJP makes its people use derogatory language deliberately so that others respond."

Akhilesh Yadav said that from police to administration, everyone is working as a BJP worker. "They have no relation with law, rules and justice. When I reached Police HQ, I couldn't see anyone, it was vacant. If there is no one there to listen to people, think about who is being listened to in UP," he said.

Moreover, the Samajwadi Party chief demanded action against the BJP leaders who also used objectionable language. "We have been assured of action against them too. We have filed a complaint," he said.

SP workers protest outside Police HQ

Meanwhile, scores of Samajwadi Party workers, including Akhilesh Yadav, gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow, demanding the immediate release of party leader Manish Agarwal.

Hazratganj Assistant CP Arvind Kumar Verma said, "Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. He was arrested on Sunday morning. A case was registered against him on January 4 under the IT Act."

"He has made indecent and derogatory remarks on social media including on women," Verma said, adding that several cases are registered against Agarwal in this regard.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the action was only taken after a thorough investigation by Lucknow Police. "All videos are available with us in this regard, local officers were also present there. Action will be taken as per the law," he said.