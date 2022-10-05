From Statehood To Reservation, Here's What Apni Party Demanded In Meeting With Amit Shah

In a key development, a delegation J&K Apni Party called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his arrival in Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss issues of public importance. Top leaders including party president Altaf Bukhari and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu submitted a memorandum to Shah amid the absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. To begin with, it demanded the restoration of statehood followed by holding an Assembly election at the earliest to instill a sense of confidence among the people of J&K, especially the youth.

According to the party, restoration of statehood would go a long way to ensure good governance, devolution of powers and defuse the propaganda of anti-peace elements. The Apni Party also called upon Shah to ensure a transparent and fast-track recruitment to government posts in wake of the high unemployment rate in the UT. It also called for the release of youth who have been taken into preventive custody.

In its memorandum, the Apni Party noted, "It has been long since such youth have been in preventive custody. The parents of these youth and the respective local communities have a genuine demand for their release. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir is capable and determined to play a positive role in changed scenario. We strongly believe that integrating the youth of Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream and providing them with a credible and viable platform, will allow them to contribute to the best in nation-building."

Here are the 8 issues raised by the Apni Party:

Restoration of statehood & holding of elections at the earliest

Transparent and fast recruitment

Release of youth

Resolutions of problems faced by fruit growers of Kashmir Valley

Uptake and completion of projects

Formation of a genuine & judicious verification policy for candidates selected for a government job

Raising of new battalions

Inclusion of the Jat community in the OBC category

Apni Party believes in a transparent political roadmap.



Here is the digital copy of the memorandum submitted to the Union Home Minister highlighting issues of public importance.



Read the full text here :https://t.co/Pktl9hoGhH pic.twitter.com/ADLgMXRwQt — J&K Apni Party (@Apnipartyonline) October 5, 2022

Political scenario in J&K

The last Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in November-December 2014, which resulted in a hung Assembly. In the 87-member House, PDP had 28 members, BJP had 25, NC had 15, and Congress had 12. On March 1, 2015, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as the Chief Minister after PDP and BJP forged a post-poll coalition. After his untimely death in January 2016, his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took oath as the CM on April 4, 2016. However, the region again witnessed political instability after she resigned on June 19, 2018, as BJP pulled out of the alliance.

When PDP, NC and Congress decided to join hands for government formation on November 21, 2018, the Governor dissolved the state Assembly. With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2020 and the revocation of statehood, elections were further delayed. However, the Assembly polls are likely to be held in a few months as the delimitation process has been completed.