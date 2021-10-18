'From Terror To Tourism Capital': Tarun Chugh States Centre's Steps To Ensure J&K's Safety

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister & National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on calling targetted civilian killings in the valley a planned conspiracy. He asserted that the Central government is making constant efforts to convert the union territory from 'terror capital to tourism capital'.

'Efforts to convert J&K into tourism capital': Tarun Chugh

"Central government is committed to the safety, security of life, and property of the people of Kashmir. We have started a new era of development in the Union Territory. We are making efforts to convert the union territory from terrorism capital into tourism capital, in which we all will be successful", Chugh told ANI.

Chugh Slams Farooq Abdullah

"But Farooq Abdullah did not recall his tenure as a Chief Minister. The world knows what Kashmiris go through and the impact of China and Pakistan in the union territory. Not a single killer will be spared of the civilian killings that have taken place. The Central government will not allow these terrorists to succeed," Chugh told ANI.

Targeted killings in Kashmir

For the past few weeks, Kashmiri Pandits, non-locals, and civilians are being attacked by terrorists in Kashmir. On Sunday in another horrifying incident, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district. One more labourer was injured in the attack. Gol-Gappa vendor Arbind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was shot dead by terrorists near the Eidgah area of Srinagar. Another non-local carpenter, Sagir Ahmad, a native of Uttar Pradesh was attacked in Pulwama. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

On October 5, a prominent Kashmir Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was murdered outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor in Srinagar and a civilian in Bandipora district were shot dead. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were shot dead in Idgah Sangam Danimar, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations. Apart from civilian killings, as many as 13 terrorists have been martyred in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists.

(With ANI Inputs)