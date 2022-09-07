Republic TV on Tuesday accessed details of the key meeting chaired by BJP president JP Nadda to review the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Over 25 Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani, Parshottam Rupala and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh participated in the deliberations. As per sources, the Union Home Minister stressed that the party must win more seats than the 2019 General Election.

While BJP created history in 2014 by becoming the first party in three decades to win a majority on its own by winning 282 seats, it improved its tally to 303 in the previous election. Sources revealed that Shah set the target of winning 50% of the seats which it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He reportedly pointed out that the saffron party had wrested 30% of those LS seats in 2019 that it could not win in 2014. The BJP leadership also expressed displeasure at some Union Ministers for not visiting such week seats even though they were directed to do so, sources added.

Focus on 144 seats

Leaving no stone unturned to retain power at the Centre in 2024, BJP has decided to pay special attention to 144 seats in which the party faces a tough challenge. They include not only the constituencies where BJP candidates suffered a defeat but also winning seats where there are difficult demographic and regional factors. While these seats were divided into clusters with one Union Minister being named their in-charge, another set of ministers was sent to assess the political situation by visiting all assembly segments within these constituencies.

Reportedly, the Union Ministers have done a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis of the BJP's position in these seats and identified steps to be taken to ensure its victory in the 2024 elections. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's bastion Baramati is one such seat that is on BJP's radar. Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV that BJP has summoned the Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of all the states ruled by the party to Delhi next week to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This high-level meeting will be chaired by PM Modi, sources indicated.