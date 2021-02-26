'Frustrated' Congress Resorts To Manhandling Of Himachal Pradesh Guv, 5 MLAs Suspended

In what can be said as a denigrating act to demean a constitutional position, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was allegedly manhandled by some of the Congress members on Friday in the Assembly complex. Five MLAs from the Congress fold have been suspended after the incident.

The incident occurred when the governor along with CM Jai Ram Thakur and Speaker Vipin Parmar was moving towards his motorcade after addressing the opening day of the Budget session. The Congress MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stopped the governor in front of the speaker's chamber.

After the incident, the speaker said the five Congress MLAs Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and four other MLAs Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Sunder Singh Thakur, Satpal Raizada, and Vinay Kumar are suspended on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. None of the Congress MLAs was present in the House at the time of suspension of the five MLAs.

'Frustration of Congress due to defeat in Panchayat Polls'

While moving the motion in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bhardwaj said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had termed the manhandling an "attack on the governor", adding that the move by Congress MLAs reflected the frustration of their party after facing defeat in the recent panchayat elections.

Earlier in the day, at the convening of the assembly session when the house assembled at 11 AM, the Congress MLAs led by the opposition leader Agnihotri stood from their seats and raised slogans due to which the governor could read only the last line of his address to the assembly amid the ruckus. After the last line, he stated that the entire speech should be deemed as read.

Meanwhile, Congress in its defence has said that the content of the speech was "a bundle of lies" as it contended that the issue of increase in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel were not included in the speech.

The Assembly was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday earlier in the day, however, it was reconvened at 1 PM on Friday to consider the motion moved by Suresh Bhardwaj. The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to conclude on March 20.

