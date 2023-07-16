'Frustrated Dynast': Smriti Irani Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For Targeting PM's France Visit

Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Saturday, hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day visit to France. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi for being silent on Manipur unrest and attending the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.

"Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade," the former MP tweeted. On Saturday, PM Modi concluded his visit to France, where he was invited as the Guest of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron. He was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France, by Macron.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Irani lashed out for his 'frustration' and called him out for seeking international intervention in India's internal matters. "A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty," Irani tweeted.

As for the Congress party, it has been questioning PM Modi for his 'silence' on the violence that struck Manipur due to clashes between two communities -- the majority Meiteis and minority Kukis. Although the conflict has a long-running history, it flared up on May 3 due to a protest march by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM). The group carried out the march to protest against the Manipur High Court's order to the Manipur government of sending a recommendation to the Centre regarding the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.