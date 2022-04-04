Fuel Price Hike: RS Adjourned Twice On Monday As Congress Seek Clarification From Centre

As fuel prices in India rocketed for the 12th time in the last 14 days, amounting to a total surge of Rs 8.40 per litre, the Rajya Sabha got adjourned for the second time on Monday, with the Congress and other Opposition factions demanding a discussion in the Parliament. Terming the Union Government as 'merciless' and 'cruel,' Congress MP KC Venugopal wrote on Twitter, "This government has become merciless, cruel; increasing prices day by day... We moved an adjournment motion in Parliament House, especially on fertilizers & price rise, but they're not even allowing us to mention it. What is the use of Parliament then?"

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal further added that the government should come clean on the repeated hike in fuel prices over the last few days. He further noted that not coming on the floor of the house to have a discussion and just adjourning the house when the issues that concern the common man are raised will not serve the purpose. "Congress is the only party agitating against these fuel prices all over India... What we are expecting from this govt is dialogue, deliberation & solution, which is not happening," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too launched a fresh salvo at the BJP government at the centre by sharing a picture comparing fuel prices - the cost of a full fuel tank in 2022 vis-a-vis 2014.

Earlier, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has defended the rise in fuel prices by attributing it to the war in Ukraine and the resultant uncertainty in the global crude oil market.

Fuel prices in India

It is pertinent to note that petrol and diesel prices on Monday were hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre. Rates have been hiked across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Notably, this is the 12th such increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.

The increase in retail price warranted by crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus is huge, but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.