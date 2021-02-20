Fuel Price Hike: Sitharaman Bats For Discussion With States; Says Onus Not On Centre Alone

Breaking her silence on the steep increase in fuel prices across the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the situation is not completely in the Centre's hands and it needs to be discussed with the states.

"This is a very vexatious issue in which no answer except for reducing the prices will convince anyone. It is a matter of fact that both the Centre and the States will have to talk. The situation is not completely in our hands," Sitharaman said at a press conference in Chennai.

The Minister said that the production forecast by OPEC countries is also likely to come down, raising more concerns on the rise in fuel prices. "Government is not in control of the price of oil, it has been technically freed. Oil companies import, refine and sell crude oil," she added.

Petrol price on Saturday touched an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai while diesel rate crossed Rs 88 -mark.

Petrol price was hiked by record 39 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This the 12th straight day of price hike and the largest daily increase since oil companies started to revise rates on a daily basis in 2017.

The increase pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.58 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 97 in Mumbai. Diesel now comes for Rs 80.97 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 88.06 in Mumbai.

The increase follows a spurt in oil prices in the international market, on which India is dependent to meet 85 per cent of the needs. Brent oil crossed USD 65 a barrel this week as a worsening US energy crisis took out almost 40 per cent of the nation's crude production.

PM Modi on fuel price hike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed energy import dependence of the country. PM also informed that India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. PM said, "Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened."

On the other hand, due to the continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, there is increasing resentment among the people. Opposition parties, in particular, have taken an aggressive stance against the central government over the increase in oil prices. The Congress party is also preparing for a protest in Delhi. Also, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ram Singh 'Netaji' on Thursday, on rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, said that if the central government did not take any measures to control fuel price hike, soon all the residents would agitate in Badarpur assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agency)