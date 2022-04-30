Fuel Price Row: BJP Workers Stage Protest Against AAP Govt; Demand VAT Reduction

Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over fuel prices in New Delhi on Saturday. Delhi BJP organised a protest demanding the Arvind Kejriwal government reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel prices. During the protest, BJP workers were marching toward Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence but were stopped by the Delhi police.

In the visuals, BJP workers are seen trying to push the barricades, attempting to climb over them so that they could get to the other side. For those who were able to climb the barricades, other BJP workers tried pushing them to the other side. However, Delhi Police thwarted all the attempts of the BJP workers.

In the complete chaos between the BJP worker and Delhi police, BJP workers were seen shouting slogans and carrying cards against the AAP government. To maintain a law and order situation, police detained Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President, Adesh Gupta when he climbed the barricade in an attempt to reach CM's residence. Gupta was leading the BJP protest against the AAP government on fuel prices in New Delhi.

"The AAP government is not reducing VAT on fuel prices. Some states have reduced VAT," one of the BJP workers told Republic during the protest. "We will get relief if they (Delhi government) reduce VAT. The common man will get relief. And for that common man, we are protesting," he further added. "We have come here to wake this government that is not listening to people's demands," he said.

"We don't have weapons. We just want to go to Delhi Vidhan Sabha and CM's residence. Let us go," a BJP worker told Republic. When asked about the Delhi HC's order on the protests near CM's house, he said, "Our workers were wrongly framed. AAP came into power by protesting and when other people protests against them, they send them into jail."

This comes following PM Modi's remark that non-BJP states in the country have not reduced VAT on fuel prices.

PM Modi's request to reduce VAT on fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the opposition over fuel prices. PM Modi, while speaking in a meeting with the Chief Ministers of different states on the COVID-19 situation, spoke about the high fuel prices in states. The PM further called out the Chief Minister of the states who did not reduce taxes on fuel prices when the Centre did.

Speaking in the meeting, PM Modi has now hit out at the opposition over the high fuel prices in the opposition-led states. The PM went on to request states to reduce VAT to bring down the fuel prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated, “Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but requesting Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people.”