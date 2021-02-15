'Fueling Anti-nationalism': Anil Vij Flays Congress, Kejriwal For Supporting Disha Ravi

After Disha Ravi's connection with Greta Thunberg's Tool Kit came to the fore on Monday, political leaders such as Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others came out in support of Disha Ravi after Delhi Police arrested her from Bengaluru. Haryana Minister Anil Vij addressed a press conference and took pointed shots at Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal for coming out in support of Disha Ravi.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij also called for a complete wipeout of anti-national elements in the country in a reiteration to what he said on Twitter earlier in the day. Twitter had sent a notice to Anil Vij while citing complaints from Germany about his tweet, however, the microblogging platform added that the tweet "is not subject to removal under Twitter rules or German law".

"Those who bear the seeds of rising against the country, they should be destroyed completely, then be it Disha Ravi or anyone else. Criticising or opposing the policies of the government is not a crime. We are a democratic country and the policies can be opposed. But aligning with foreign powers to oppose policies comes under anti-nationalism," Anil Vij said in the press conference.

"And those who are supporting these elements, such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kejriwal or anyone else. People should also know their true colours as well, that these people are adding fuel to anti-nationalism. The sooner these anti-national elements are stopped, the better. It is a viral disease, if not stopped then it spreads faster and is destructive for the country," he added.

Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg's tool kit

Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old student who is said to be a climate change activist from India, shared the document "Tool Kit" to Greta Thunberg which the latter posted on Twitter on February 3 while expressing her support for farmers' agitation. Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police Prem Nath on Monday stated that alleged that Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu are the creators of the Tool Kit. While Disha Ravi has been arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru, non-bailable warrants have been issued against Shantanu and Nikita Jacob as they were allegedly involved in the making of the Tool Kit and were in direct touch with pro Khalistani elements. The WhatsApp chats of the alleged conspirators have also been accessed by Delhi Police.

The tool kit had startling details on how to intensify the farmers' stir and get global attention to the issue. The Tool Kit also mentioned the plans of holding protests outside Indian embassies across the world on Republic Day, which was also executed as given in the tool kit. Besides holding protests, it also called for a Twitter storm under the hashtag 'Ask India Why' to make a digital strike and corner the Indian Government and to destroy the "Chai and Yoga" image of the country.

