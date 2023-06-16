Fulfilling Agenda Of PFI: BJP's Scathing Attack On Congress Over Anti-conversion Law

The Bharatiya Janata Party is coming all guns blazing against the newly formed Congress-led Karnataka government over the Cabinet’s decision to repeal the Anti-Conversion Law, which was passed in the previous BJP regime in the Karnataka legislative council.

3 things you need to know

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka decided to withdraw the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government.

The anti-conversion law, adopted in December 2021, was aimed at preventing conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means', and 'mass conversion'.

The BJP, which has recently been voted out of its only southern perch, is condemning the decision calling it "vote bank politics.'

What is the BJP saying?

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law, saying that the grand old party is jeopardising the interests of the people of the state.

"Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti-Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that Siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favour of the high command," former CM Bommai said.

BJP leaders unleashed a series of attacks against the Karnataka government over their first month of administration.

"Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has been resorting to politics of hatred and appeasement, and it is acting as if just cancelling the decisions of the previous government is only its achievement," Bommai tweeted.

BJP leader Tejaswi Surya, who is a member of parliament representing Bangalore south, denounced the newly formed Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law.

"Congress government in Karnataka is very promptly and diligently fulfilling the agenda of PFI. The Congress government has promised to repeal the anti-conversion law. Anti-conversion law was aimed to stop fraudulent and coercive conversions...by repealing this act, Congress has once again shown that it places its vote bank interest over and above the spirit of the constitution and the law of the land."

What is the anti-conversion law?

The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, or the anti-conversion bill, was passed by the previous BJP regime in the Karnataka legislative council, which was then opposed by Congress as they staged a walkout. The law aimed at protesting the right to practise any religion freely and forbade the illegal conversion of followers from one religion to another through deception, compulsion, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or any other fraudulent means.

In its manifesto for the Assembly election, Congress had promised to repeal all "unjust and anti-people laws.".

"The Cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We have approved the bill to repeal the changes that were brought in by them (the BJP government) in 2022. It will be tabled during the session starting on July 3," law and parliamentary affairs minister H. K. Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.