FULL & EXTRAORDINARY: NCP's Sharad Pawar & Shiv Sena's Thackeray's Rare Joint Presser

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra politics on Saturday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray held a joint press conference at YB Chavan Centre on Saturday afternoon reacting to the development.

According to Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar produced letters of support that had been collected from NCP MLAs for the Shiv Sena-led alliance. "We can't rule out that the governor was cheated. Ajit Pawar may have submitted a ready-made list of NCP MLAs," he said. "We want a government led by the Shiv Sena, and we will stay together for this," Pawar said. "This is nothing but a political surgical strike by the BJP," said Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the full press conference above

Watch the extraordinary press briefing by the Shiv Sena and NCP supremos in the video above.