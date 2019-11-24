The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

FULL & EXTRAORDINARY: NCP's Sharad Pawar & Shiv Sena's Thackeray's Rare Joint Presser

Politics

Watch the extraordinary joint press conference held by Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray after Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra on Saturday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra politics on Saturday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray held a joint press conference at YB Chavan Centre on Saturday afternoon reacting to the development.

According to Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar produced letters of support that had been collected from NCP MLAs for the Shiv Sena-led alliance. "We can't rule out that the governor was cheated. Ajit Pawar may have submitted a ready-made list of NCP MLAs," he said. "We want a government led by the Shiv Sena, and we will stay together for this," Pawar said. "This is nothing but a political surgical strike by the BJP," said Uddhav Thackeray. Watch the full press conference above

Watch the extraordinary press briefing by the Shiv Sena and NCP supremos in the video above.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG