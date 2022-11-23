FULL INTERVIEW: Amit Shah Speaks To Arnab On Gujarat Polls, AAP, Internal Security & UCC

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence in BJP winning the upcoming Gujarat polls. The state which has been ruled by BJP from 1998 onwards will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on December 8. Maintaining that BJP will garner more seats than its highest-ever tally of 127 seats which it secured in the 2002 Assembly election, he downplayed the prospects of AAP by earmarking Congress as the main challenger.

He also dwelled on a plethora of issues such as AAP resorting to the Hindu card, the possibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code and national security. Taking a swipe at the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, he asserted that a person can make an impact only after making persistent efforts. The former BJP president also opined that the people of Gujarat won't fall prey to the freebies promised by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Gujarat poll prospects

"BJP is in a very good position. After 1990, BJP has not lost a single election in Gujarat whether it is Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha. We have won every election. I have full confidence that we will break all records in terms of winning the most number of seats and votes until now in this Assembly election and will form the government with a huge majority. The acceptance of BJP's leadership, ideology and organization are at its peak."

The AAP factor

"It is definitely a factor in the media. After the formation of Gujarat state, three big parties tried to create a triangle. To begin with, Chimanlal Patel formed his party- Kisan Mazdoor Lok Paksha and tried to create a triangle. He failed and had to wind up the party. After that, Shankarsinh Vaghela who became the Gujarat CM with Congress support attempted this once. He failed and had to wind up the party. After that, Keshubhai Patel also made an attempt and he had to wind up the party. Not even one of them could cross 5 (seats). It is not the habit of Gujarat (to have a three-way contest)."

"When I am getting more than 50% votes, it does not matter how the votes are split. BJP is going to get more than 50% vote share this time."

AAP's allegations linking Satyendar Jain's arrest to Gujarat polls

"I don't think people consider this true. I am among the people. Crores of people ask us questions in a democracy. I haven't heard such a thing from any quarters."

Pro-incumbency

"BJP can also fill it. Our votes can increase. The people do not look for an alternative every time. Many times, the people strengthen the ruling party."

"I have gone to 47 constituencies. I am telling you that BJP is getting more votes and seats. And there is no reason that the people of Gujarat won't vote for the BJP."

Congress- the main challenger

"Because it is (the main opposition) on the ground. Congress is in opposition in the Gujarat Assembly. It is on the ground as well. There can be a decrease or increase in their vote share. But their base is still there."

Hindu card by Kejriwal

"Anyone can play any card. The people of the country and Gujarat is not so naive that they will sway towards any side by one or two statements. In politics, everyone has a history. The credibility develops on that basis. What kind of things do you say, what is your ideology, what are your ideological goals and what have you done to achieve them? For instance, BJP was created out of Bharatiya Jan Sangh. From Bharatiya Jan Sangh to BJP, we said that we will remove Article 370 whenever we will get the chance."

"When we got the full majority, Article 370 was abrogated under the leadership of PM Modi. Kashmir will be associated with India forever. This is how credentials are created. We had passed a resolution at our national executive in Palampur that Ram Mandir should be formed on the same spot. When the people of the country see PM Modi lay the foundation stone, trust increases. We promised that we will bring the Uniform Civil Code if we come to power in 1950. In three states, BJP governments have taken the initiative for the UCC. A discussion and debate have commenced. You will see the UCC in these states in the near future."

Uniform Civil Code

"This is an issue on which there should be a public debate. When the states will implement it, this discussion will start on its own. Instead of taking such a big decision only on the basis of BJP's ideology, it is better that a public debate takes place. Our stance is clear that there should be a Uniform Civil Code in the country and no law should be enacted on the basis of religion. But other people's stance is important."

Rahul Gandhi's insult of Veer Savarkar

"I feel very sad. It does not befit anyone to make such kind of statements for Veer Savarkar. Keeping aside our ideology and the country's history, he would have understood if he would have read his grandmother's statement. The person didn't think of anything else apart from India's Independence throughout his life and faced so much torture throughout his life. If the British banned a book for the first time, it was Savarkar's 'The Indian War of Independence 1857'."

"If you look at his life, his strong pitch for Hindu and Indian culture is one dimension. He was a fierce patriot, a freedom fighter and a very big social reformer. He was a person who struggled his entire life for his own country, religion and language. At the time of his death, when his body became very weak, the doctor said that treatment can be done, he said how can I serve the country with such a weak body? He said I am a Hindu, believe in reincarnation, will be reborn with a new body and again serve the country."

Attempt to link every move to Hindutva

"Article 370 is a matter of the country's unity, sovereignty and integrity. But unfortunately, there was an attempt to give it a different colour. Similarly, Uniform Civil Code is a matter of matching the spirit of the Constitution. Via Article 44, the Constitution makers have given this advice to the country's Parliament and Legislative Assemblies. Likewise, Triple Talaq doesn't exist in many Muslim countries. All these are issues of a progressive state and the country's future."

Stature of PM Narendra Modi

"On the basis of my study, I am saying that no other PM is as popular as PM Modi in Independent India. There was a war between countries. When I was busy in the UP election, I watched in surprise that 35000 Indian students were stuck in Ukraine. From both sides, bullets and missiles were being fired. At around 11.30 pm after returning from the UP election campaign, Modi Ji called up the presidents of both countries. He said that our children are stuck and we can rescue them if the hostilities halt for 2.5-3 days. And firing stopped from both countries. No other leader in the country has such an impact."

"I haven't seen in my life a person saying that we will do Janata Curfew tomorrow. When COVID came, there was no circular, no direction to the police and government. But all the people of the country remained in their homes from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening because the PM of this country has appealed to the people to fight against Corona."

Demolition of illegal encroachments

"If there is illegal encroachment in any coastal region of the country, it is a danger to national security. If illegal encroachment happens on a religious basis, it is an even bigger issue. I want to congratulate the Gujarat CM and Home Minister."

"Internal security is an issue irrespective of whether it is an Assembly election or the national election. It is a very big issue for a coastal state like Gujarat. In 1984, Porbandar Jail had to be closed as the situation could be controlled. I have seen that the entire coast had become a den of smugglers. After 2001 when the Narendra Modi-led government was formed, our borders are safe. No intruder can enter. The smuggling activity is over. You can't find any gangs anymore."

Zero tolerance policy

"Our policy of zero tolerance towards internal and border security will continue. No one should have any doubt about this. We made the UAPA law more stringent. We enacted amendments in the NIA Act to extend the scope of the investigation overseas. The NIA has been given the right to declare a person a terrorist besides an organization."

Freebie culture

"Gujarat's budget is Rs.2,42,000 crore. Until now, promises worth Rs.3,72,000 crore have been made till now. People won't buy this. They are giving cards, we have already delivered. We have provided gas, toilet, and electricity to every household and made arrangements for treatment. They are saying we will teach free of cost. In Gujarat, primary education is free since 1960. There are no fees. They don't it but the people of Gujarat know it. The people laugh."

Last-mile campaigning

"As far as campaigning is concerned, BJP is doing this not just to win elections. Our attempt is to ensure that our ideology and the work done by the government reach every voter irrespective of whether he is a BJP supporter or not. If this has to happen, a lot of work has to be done at the booth level."

Countering narrative of the Lobby

"Allegations stick when your record is like that. The image of the people who make the allegations is lowered if the allegations are false. As far as narrative is concerned, the Modi government will go ahead with something if it is in the interests of the country irrespective of the narrative. Legislation can be introduced taking into account the interests of the country. Legislation shouldn't be introduced on the basis of what allegations are levelled."