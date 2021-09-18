Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab since the Congress swept the state in the 2017 assembly elections, has tendered his resignation after a months-long spat with his once-minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a blistering and explosive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know' with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami right after stepping down, Captain Amarinder spoke his mind on all those matters over which he had maintained a studied silence for a long time.

From Sidhu's 'incompetence' to the Congress 'humiliating' him despite his many decades of loyalty and service to the party, to his declaration to contest the Punjab elections, Captain Amarinder Singh has left nobody in any doubt that he remains a pivotal player in the state's politics.

#CaptainSpeaksToArnab, reveals call with Sonia Gandhi before resignation as Punjab CM

When asked what was the breaking point, after months of strife, for his massive decision to step down as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder said, 'I'd met the Congress president 4 weeks back and told her I can't work with Sidhu as he's a totally incapable man.'

'He has been my minister and I had to remove him as the ministry wasn't functioning. Files were gathering dust for 7 months. I said I know his capabilities, now you have made him (Punjab Congress chief), so relieve me of my duties, as we'll never be able to do something for Punjab. But she asked me to stay put, so I stayed.'

'Today, I was told there was a CLP meeting, but I hadn't been informed and I am the CLP leader. The meeting was to take place at 5 pm and I was informed at 8 am, whereas it is I who ought to be calling the meeting. So I dialled the Congress president - first she called and I didn't pick up, I may have been somewhere, then I called back. I said to her 'Ma'am I hear this is happening, and I am resigning as I cannot function like this. I cannot be questioned everytime; twice you called MLAs to Delhi, now you're doing CLP here, it's no-confidence in your Chief Minister.'

When asked what Sonia Gandhi said to him in return, Captain Amarinder said, 'I'm very sorry Amarinder', and that was all she said.

Captain Amarinder says 'I cannot work in a state of humiliation'

He proceeded to remark on the many misgivings he has with the way he's been treated. 'We don't want to be humiliated, we're all human beings, we all have spend our lives in this profession. To call and ask if the CM is doing work - is that a thing to be done?' Detailing two more such incidents, he continued 'there's a limit to humiliation, and I cannot work in a state of humiliation.'

When asked whether he asked for reasons for this, he said 'I didn't ask. When you get an order you follow it. I'm an old soldier, I follow orders. I'm not going to hang up my sword, that is clear. I am going to move on, and then decide what to do.'

'Now you'll ask, what next, and I don't know. But I'll consult my friends and colleagues for 52 years, and then we'll decide what to do.'

When Arnab Goswami probed him on what will happen next, and whether or not he saw the writing on the wall the day Navjot Sidhu was made PPCC president, Captain Amarinder said, 'the party has its position and the CM has his position. I thought they're running the party, let them run it how they want, but I was running the govt and I'm satisfied with what I've done in 9.5 years. But I never thought - these late-night decisions, my friend called me in the morning and said we should meet. I asked why? He was surprised and told me there's a CLP meeting, and observers coming. Then said I'll resign, there's no need for a PPCC meeting if I'm willing to resign. I never cling to things.'

When asked if it was the CLP's plan to oust him, he said that this was the natural conclusion. 'If you're not telling me, and I am your leader, obviously you wanted to remove me.'

Captain Amarinder speaks about his 'long association with Sonia Gandhi and the children'

Arnab then probed him about the Congress president's role, to which Captain Amarinder shook his head, and said that he feels humiliated. 'I've never clung to anything, I feel let down and betrayed and humiliated. And I'm not one of those who can take humiliation. But that doesn't mean I'm out of politics, I'm very much in politics. I have gumption and dum left in me and I'll decide in due course. But I didn't think of it (he'd be ousted), perhaps it's my fault, perhaps it's my association with Mrs Gandhi and the children.'

On being hurt given how things have gone on, despite knowing the Gandhi family. 'Rajiv Ji was one year younger than me in school, we'd known each other since 1954. Naturally, his kids are like my kids, and I never thought I'd be treated this way.'

'I've resigned many times, I'm quite used to resignations. Do you remember my resignation on Bluestar? These things don't bother me, but what bothers me is I've been misread. I've done my best for my party and my state, and Punjabis will recognise what I've done for the state... So naturally you think you've not been trusted.'

Captain Amarinder to be active in Punjab elections, will discuss next move with aides

Asked about his next plan, Captain Amarinder said, 'I don't know myself. Dum toh hai, I've been an Armyman, I'm wearing my regimental turban. But which line I'm going to go, I cannot say. I will be active (in the Punjab elections), resigning doesn't mean I'm leaving politics.'

On not giving any guarantees of supporting whomever the Congress appoints as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder said, 'I've said only about Sidhu. He's PPCC president. If they make him, I'll certainly not support him. I've removed him from my ministry for incompetence. How can I support him?'

Arnab then asked him if he'd join another party if approached, Captain Amarinder highlighted, 'It's been two hours since I resigned. Let me see how things are, I've to talk to my people, MPs, MLAs. After speaking to them, once I make up my mind, I'll decide.'

He was then asked if he's open to the three options available to him - a. Remaining with Congress, b. Starting his own party and c. Joining another party. He said 'I cannot say anything at the moment, when the time comes I'll tell you, but it's too soon.'

Captain Amarinder on Navjot Sidhu: Incompetent, totally incapable, says one thing & does another

Arnab then asked him 'what was it about Sidhu that got you upset, what's the issue, Captain Amarinder said 'See, I made him (minister) thinking he's been a BJP MP for Amritsar, he'll know the working of the cities. So I gave him local self-government. For 7 months he didn't open his files, he couldn't do any work. How can I keep a man, who does work of cities where Congress has a base, who doesn't do his work. Have you ever heard of a man who doesn't open his files for 7 months? I don't keep my files for 24 hours.'

On being asked about Sidhu's narrative being different, he said, 'You know what he's been saying, He's been saying 'I'm going to shift into the office' Well his bed has been there for 10 days, he's not slept there once. So I don't know where he'll sleep. He says one thing, does another.'

Captain Amarinder Singh then spoke of his decision in the context of its effect on the Congress party. 'Why they took this decision to humiliate me knowing I have my own pride... I've done my very best for my party and my state and I feel sad that's not being recognised. And to do it three times, that's humiliation.'

On Sidhu's infamous visit to Pakistan and embrace with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa

Then, in an emphatic response when asked about Navjot Sidhu's perceived closeness with Pakistan, Captain Amarinder, said 'Of course, I have told him 50 times... When he went (to Pakistan) I'd challenged him that my Jawans are being killed here and you're hugging the Pak Army chief Bajwa. Then you're going to Imran Khan who has an anti-India policy. I asked if he knew how many drones, and weapons have come into the state. Pakistan is doing all this and you are talking to Imran and these generals - what nonsense are you up to.'

'Sidhu was in Andhra, and I called him and told him not to go for Imran Khan's swearing in till Pakistan stops shooting our soldiers,' Captain Amarinder Singh revealed.

Along similar lines, Captain Amarinder was asked about the notion of him leaving office and Sidhu potentially replacing him in the context of the heightened tensions across the border. 'I have a lot of information (intel) and the same info we share with central agencies. We both know the same things. It's an India-Pakistan border, we are working together, the Punjab police and the BSF. I'm very worried about it.'

'10 days back I met the Home Minister and PM about how we must find some defensive mechanism against the drones, weapons and drugs. Some say we spoke politics, but state and Centre must work together.'

Arnab then asked him about his fighting spirit, which was on show in abundance and in sharp contrast with what's been seen in the last several months. 'See my first 10 years were in the Army. You don't take things lying down. When someone shoots one bullet at you, you shoot 50 back, that's the spirit. When things are going normally, you take things normally, soldiers sitting on Pak and Chinese borders don't shoot people every day. So when things are going normally and my country and govt are doing well, why should I have an aggressive spirit.'

Arnab persisted, given Captain Amarinder Singh's out-and-out fighter spirit being on full display, and he said, '6 months back we had normalcy and development, there was no need to be aggressive. We were in peace mode. Now this fight Sidhu has waged against me, I will fight.'

Captain Amarinder to oppose Sidhu if he goes for CM's chair, says he receives help from Pakistan

He was probed further on the fight Sidhu has launched against him, and he said 'I will fight on the issues that will ruin my state and I think Sidhu is absolutely wrong for the state, he's a bad (kharaab) man. Cricketer doesn't mean if you play good Cricket you'll make a good CM. Obviously his target isn't PPCC president, his target is being CM. And if he goes for Chief Ministership, I'll oppose him. Because I know he'll totally destroy my state.'

At the end of the interview, perhaps its most pivotal moment, Captain Amarinder was asked if he believes Sidhu is getting support from across the border. 'I do believe so, I've said it from day 1 that he went. He's a friend of Imran Khan, I said to not go, I was CM, he didn't listen. Then he hugged Bajwa. Then he takes credit for Kartarpur. I asked why he hugged Bajwa when daily my Jawans were being killed at the border. He doesn't care, he's only interested in himself and his contacts in Pakistan. So what is there, what isn't, is not for me to say, it's for the central agencies to see.'