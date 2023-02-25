FULL INTERVIEW: Ex-Maharashtra Governor Koshyari On Highlights Of His Dramatic Tenure

Bhagat Singh Koshyari appeared for an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network wherein he spoke on his tenure, which was filled with drama and controversies while he held the post of Maharashtra Governor. Also a former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Koshyari (80) officially resigned as the Governor on February 12 after being appointed to the post in 2019. Speaking to Republic TV, the veteran leader reflected on the highlights of his career including matters which put him in a bad light.

Controversy over a letter from the MVA

The letter in question is the one sent to Koshyari by the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the nominations for 12 Members of the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. Koshyari had decided not to act on it as he claims the "nasty" letter had a threatening tone.

"You (MVA) are writing a five-paged letter like a lawful notice and at the end write, 'accept it within 15 days or the earliest'. Now Governor has got its own place. You can't dictate the Governor. So it was so nasty, do you think I should have accepted that letter? Do you think it is as per protocol?"

Agreeing that it compromised the dignity of the office of Governor, Koshyari said, "Yes it is so. Otherwise I would have given my consent immediately. At least those who could have been cleared immediately. I would have cleared immediately." He again asserted that he would have cleared the nominations if not for the intimidating tone.

When asked why he did not approach the Centre or speak up sooner about it, Koshyari said, "I was the Governor then. That position has its dignity and it would not have been proper for the Governor to issue clarifications while being at the post. Now that the time has come, I am telling you."

"Whenever you go through that (letter), now it is pending under sub-judice otherwise I would have shown you a copy. But because people ask again and again, that's why I say this was the reason behind it. Once you go through the letter, you will also say the letter is nasty. When the time comes, that (releasing the letter to the public) will also happen."

'He lacks maturity': Koshyari on Uddhav Thackeray

Although Uddhav Thackeray attacked Koshyari on multiple occassions, the latter called him a 'saint' but admitted that the former Maharashtra CM lacks political maturity. Koshyari even said that he is stuck with a Shakuni Mama.

"About Uddhav Thackeray, I said this two years ago that he is a saint. He entered politics by mistake and it was his associates who used to tell me that he is trapped with a Shakuni Mama. If he (Uddhav) was smart enough he would have understood." The former Governor also said that Uddhav "does not know politics as much as the head of a party should know."

Koshyari also said that Uddhav would not have been in this situation if he was clear about his ideology, since he claimed to carry Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy but allied with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. "This situation (for Uddhav) would not have arisen if he thought this through properly. This means, I am saying this from a political viewpoint, that there is a lack of maturity in him. That's why this happened. Forty MLAs fled and you (Uddhav) didn't even realise?" He also revealed that Uddhav opposed the idea of appointing Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and this made him switch sides.

"In every meeting, PM Narendra Modi would say that Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM. So he (Uddhav) started his new rant, someone must have told him to make an issue out of it and talk to another party," Koshyari revealed.

On the surprising early morning appointment of Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Koshyari also spoke on the surprise appointment of Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, as his deputy on November 23, 2019. When asked how he was able to make arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony, he replied, "When you have the leader of the biggest party (BJP) before you with the opposition leader, saying we are here and administer us the oath, it is my duty to do that. They told me to hurry up so I hurried."

Speaking further on the appointment, Koshyari said, "If you do something over a minute, people consider it a good thing. So you should appreciate that Bhagat Singh Koshyari was so efficient that he completed everything overnight."

The incident dates back to the time when President's rule was imposed in the state because BJP could not form a government despite emerging as the single largest party. It won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. BJP's ally Shiv Sena, however, was adamant on rotating the CM post and later parted ways. "People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, after which President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt," Fadnavis had said at the time.

Koshyari on his relations with MVA leaders

Despite the back and forth with the MVA government whose leader called the former an 'Amazon package sent by the Centre', Koshyari said that he has good relations with its members. "Whatever events took place, I have always had good relations with Aghadi. I still have very good relations with Aghadi. All the people, all the leaders, they come to me and they show their love and affection to me. Whatever they say outside is political. So this is their duty, they have to do that. So it is their right and they can speak so," he said.

When asked if the love is genuine, Koshyari said, "It is. I really love everybody there. Maharashtra people are so good and even including the leaders."

'I was partly-wrong': Koshyari over statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

His statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which drew intense backlash, became the biggest controversy during his tenure as Governor. During an event at the Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Aurangabad in November 2022, Koshyari had said that leaders like Shivaji were "heroes of a different era" as opposed to Ambedkar. Reflecting on the controversy, Koshyari clarified his intention but asserted that what he said was 'partly-wrong.'

"I have never said anything insulting anywhere. I said something which was not (completely) wrong but 'partly wrong'. I shouldn't have said that. I immediately apologised. Many don't know as much as we do about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, we draw inspiration from them," he said.

Was the Raj Bhawan an extension of the Centre's view?

Responding to the question of whether the opposition leaders were true in saying that the Maharashtra Raj Bhawan was an extension of the Central government's views, Koshyari said, "That was not an office of the BJP, that was an office of the people of Maharashtra."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of people would come to me. Some would ask why do I lower my mask while taking pictures with the people and I would say, 'people come to meet me and wish to take a picture with the Governor and if I get COVID then it is okay. That person will be happy. Our job is to keep the people happy. So I tried as much as I could," he added.

Koshyari also agreed that he made the Raj Bhawan people's office and not a party office. "I even told the Prime Minister when he was here for the inauguration to name it Lok Bhawan instead of Raj Bhawan. It didn't happen but he changed Rajpath to Kartavya path which I appreciate."

Will Koshyari make a comeback into politics?

A veteran BJP leader and RSS functionary, Koshyari was questioned as to whether he will make a political comeback now that he is back to Uttarakhand, his birth place. Responding to question, he said, "No, I have come back to Uttarakhand (for) whatever's life remaining period is there (only) to serve Uttarakhand not through politics but through service, service to the people; through social work in agriculture, tourism...and so many things are there."

"So as far as the centre of power is concerned, I have not come here for that. I have come here to make this region powerful. During my tenure, I completed tasks like (rehabilitation efforts of people near) Tehri Dam which is still praised across the nation. Did many such things," he added. Koshyari is referring to his tenure as Uttarakhand's Energy Minister, he made sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of residents displaced by the Tehri Dam.

When asked if there is any chance he can guide others now, he replied, "Uttarakhand has a very successful leadership, one which carries everyone together and that is why he is dear to the people here."