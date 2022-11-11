FULL INTERVIEW: Kerala Governor Speaks To Arnab Amid Universities Row; Takes On State Govt

With Kerala witnessing a massive showdown after the government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sacked Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the Chancellor of a deemed university and amid a tug-of-war over appointments to state universities, the latter appeared on Republic's Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday.

'There's no showdown,' claimed Khan, adding that the business of the Government as well as the Governor must run in accordance with the law, and the Constitution. The Kerala Governor said, "We have a system in our country after independence wherein, every state government is responsible for running the business of the state and the Governor is responsible to run the universities."

'Appointment in 11 universities irregular'

Highlighting that the Governor's appointment as the Chancellor was deliberately made statutory and not constitutional, Khan said, "It was a declaration that we respect the concept of the autonomy of the universities. We respect the dignity of intellect. We respect the academia, and there shall be no interference by the government in the affairs of the universities."

Khan underlined that there were 13 universities when he took over and 2 others have been added during the course. The Kerala Governor cited the Supreme Court judgement, as per which he claimed in 11 of the universities, appointments were made in an irregular and illegal manner. He said, "If the selection committee recommends only 1 name and does not recommend 3-5 names, as per the UGC regulations, then they have said, where is the choice for the Governor? He is being forced."

'Give me one instance of interference'

Coming to accusations that the Governor is trying to interfere in the functioning of the government, Khan said, "When a point was made, that I'm trying to interfere, I asked to provide one instance when I have tried to interfere in the administration and business of government, and I'll resign. Why aren't they giving? They are not giving because there is nothing. "

The Kerala Governor said that whatever clash he had with the government in the past was on the subject of universities, and added, "They (the state govt) all the time try to interfere in my domain of administering universities. Most of these appointments, except two have been made before me. They are all irregular and illegal."

'They (Government) have become totally desperate'

Recollecting past events, Khan claimed that even earlier there were attempts by the Kerala government to remove him, only to realise that they cannot do it. He said, "Kerala CM wrote three letters urging me to continue as Chancellor. I rejected all three letters. Then in the fourth letter, he said that the Governor can amend as he wished but will continue as Chancellor. Then I made certain amendments and sent it back. I said I cannot accept any assurance with qualifications. He gave me assurance of non-interference in universities. But the interference continued."

With things taking a different turn with the Government removing the Governor as the Chancellor of a deemed university, he said, "Who is he (CM Pinarayi Vijayan) to sack me? As far as the deemed university is concerned, sponsoring agency has the authority to change the rules. I do not know if the changes made by them will be accepted by UGC. But as far as other universities are concerned they can propose anything, ultimately it will come to me. How they can sack me?"

Talking about why the step has been taken now, he added, "They have become totally desperate. After judgments of the Supreme Court (on appointments), they cannot pressurise me. The SC has laid the parameters that if there is any presence of any official in the selection committee, the appointment will be void ab initio."

'All scams traced to CMO'

When asked about his alleged comment- 'Chief Minister patronising smuggling activities', the Kerala Governor said, "What I have said is, that all scams and all illegal activities, if you trace them, they lead you to the Chief Minister's office. Is it incorrect that Chief Minister's alter-ego, his private secretary was arrested in the gold smuggling scam? Is that not correct? Today, his political secretary, a close relative was being appointed as an associate professor in Kannur. Who are people who are doing this, the ones sitting in Chief Minister's office."

Answering the question if CM's office in Kerala is a den of corruption activities, "In cases where action has already been taken, the persons involved were sitting, or are still sitting in CM office. The appointment in Kannur University, it's not just me as a chancellor who has said it, but also the Honourable High Court said it, because, on the ground, an unqualified person was being appointed. This is exactly the point I am raising, if you do not know what is happening in your office, then that speaks volumes about your capability, and if you know what your people are doing, then you are, sort of, promoting all these illegal things."

'Not banned any channel'

On preventing two Malayalam television channels from attending his press conference in Kochi, Khan said, "What I said was I shall not talk to Kairali and Media One. I said this because I was unable to distinguish between Kairali and CPI(M). It is not media. I do not recognise these channels as media, they are propaganda cell of CPI(M) and so is the case with Media one as it is the propaganda cell of Jammat-e-Islami."