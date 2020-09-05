EAM S Jaishankar Speaks To Arnab Goswami, Talks Tough On LAC, Pakistan

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants to Know', External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar spoke at length on Pakistan, China, US, his new book 'The India Way' on Saturday. Jaishankar spoke at length the connect between Indian diplomacy and the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Indo-Pak relations, cross-border terrorism, and revealed what has happened between India and China at LAC through the summer. He also spoke about the US Presidential elections in November, how PM Modi made him EAM and about India's global stature in the UNSC.

Mahabharata & Indian diplomacy, tackling terrorism

Jaishankar highlighted how the country has gone back to its roots. He further pointed out similarities in Mahabharata and the diplomacy today, stating that every conceivable concept in International Relations and Politics is present in both. The EAM has elaborated the effect the epic has had on him and his tenure in the IFS in length in his book - 'The India Way'. He presented the first copy to PM Modi in April.

"Let me back up a bit. I actually refer to what George Stanham wrote about India. If you look at the Mahabharata, every conceivable concept in International Relations and Politics and Strategies, the balance of power is there, the concept of frenemies, the regime changes, the nonalignment is there to various degrees. There is a lot of learning out there. In India, we use examples from Mahabharata in our daily conversation," said Dr. S Jaishankar.

To my mind, when terrorism is committed, whether from across the border or within - it's indefensible, outrageous: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar addresses LAC faceoff, says 'China has not gained from incursions'

When asked about Mahabharata and Indian diplomacy with Pakistan, he said, "The thrust of that chapter is to know the difference between Right and Wrong. According to me whenever terrorism is committed - be it across the border or within, morally equating terrorism and the terrorist is outrageous. In a troubling trend for the past few decades, there has been a moral equivalence of a person who is doing something unacceptable and a person who is suffering as a result. Even a suggestion that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism when it is running a business of terrorists is something I find very bizarre."

Slams 'Havana handshake'

When asked about how to deal with Pakistan he said, "I think it is important to be a responsible power, hence I am cautious to resort to action. But I agree with you that what was done at Havana and Sharm El Sheikh - the messaging which came out of that was not helpful to us. I would not be gung ho, but one cannot be meek when faced with terrorism."

S Jaishankar equates Mahabharata analogy to Diplomacy, says 'There is a lot of learning'

On becoming EAM

Recalling his first meeting with then-CM Modi, "I met him (Modi) first in 2011 when I was ambassador to China and he was CM of Gujarat when he visited China. I had not dealt with him before. For me, it was one of the most meticulously arranged visits that I had handled. I was struck with the detail, planning with which it was arranged and when he arrived he questioned on a lot of issues - political issues and trade issues regarding Gujarat jewellers arrested in China. He wanted a briefing on not only what was he going to do but also on the 'national thinking', what to say and what not say, which left me impressed. I had little doubt that the overall impact on the Chinese was very impressive."

It was not something I had remotely expected, I had retired from foreign services. To say I was surprised would be an understatement of great magnitude: @DrSJaishankar on becoming EAM

EAM on LAC faceoffs

Talking about the LAC standoff"Since April-May we have got a large amassing of Chinese troops at the LAC which is not in accordance with the agreements we have with them dating back to 1993. Typically in the past, when we have had problems in the border the two sides build around it. This time it was different as they came in a very large number on a much broader front. We had a number of faceoffs of which one turned very violent and people got killed on both sides. These developments suggested at attempts to change the status quo unilaterally," said Jaishankar.

Breaking his silence on the events on August 29-30 when the Indian Army pre-empted Chinese incursions at Ladakh's Pangong Lake, he said that India responded to ensure positions of strategic importance were not occupied by China. Affirming that these moves won't solve the issue, he urged that India and China must talk on diplomatic, Commander or political level. He also stated that these incursions have not helped China, stating India and China cannot completely be at odds with one other.

"What happened last week was one such suggested attempt by their side in the South bank. As our forces were there in a significant number, as a precautionary move, we responded in such a way that positions of strategic importance were not occupied by them. For me, this is one more development in a very difficult situation, something that should not have happened over this summer. That hasn't solved anything as at the end of the day, India and China have to talk - be it ground level, diplomatic level, maybe political level. we need to have that engagement and find a settlement," he added.

We ensured that our security was not compromised out there, but at the end of the day India and China have to talk: EAM Jaishankar on LAC stand-off



S Jaishankar waxes eloquent on strength of India-US ties, certain of 'bipartisan support'

EAM slams Opposition, says 'Incursions have not helped China'

Slamming the Opposition for its short-sighted view on a national issue, he said, "Some people in the Opposition will say things, after all, they are in the Opposition. I would hope they would take a more national and more sober response to what is happening at the borders. It is not just an issue of politics or government, its a national issue. Somewhere, the desire to score points must be tempered by a larger responsibility of a national challenge."

EAM on China's future acts

When asked if China will make more such attempts at LAC, he added, "I think it is important for both India and China to realize if we reach an accommodation, there is a very good ability to co-exist without reaching the situation as we faced now. If we don't do that, it will hurt both countries as you can't talk of an Asian age with India and China at odds at each other. There are powerful reasons to get along with each other. I don't think what we have seen through this year has helped China. My statements stand - don't seek to alter the status quo, observe the agreement. If Indian soldiers get killed in Galwan, it will affect the relationship. The rest of India can't be impervious to it. "

EAM on India-Trump relations & 2020 elections

Commenting on India and the US 2020 Presidential elections, he said, “First of all, we have got along very well with Trump and his administration. Frankly, there is nothing we need to be defensive about. It is in India’s interest that we get the best out of any world situation. A lot of it revolves around the American presidency. An Indian Foreign Minister or any sensible Indian for that matter would say that this is the administration of the day and the President. Let me see how our interests are best advanced”.

“There is politics in both countries. There is policy in both countries. Very often policy and politics run into each other. Because the political edge is much sharper, they (commentators) suggest to you that your options are less, you have made a mistake. I see a lot of this as politics. I have every confidence in the strength of this relationship and in the fact that we have both bipartisan and non-partisan support for it,” he added.

During the interview, Jaishankar elaborated on the fact that India enjoyed support from both Republicans and Democrats. To buttress his point, he pointed out that Barack Obama was the first US President to grace the Republic Day function. Moreover, the EAM recalled that the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community meeting at San Jose. He also highlighted that the PM’s address to the US Congress was a result of a bipartisan invitation.

EAM on Lutyens disconnect

When asked about policy disconnect between bureaucrats and reality, he said,"I have done a lot of my diplomatic dealings with the US, we had an issue when most people who had a sense of the country and the world, knew we needed better relations whereas there was a very negative view through the old order. Any average person will have a good feeling towards Russia, though they don't know about how Khurchev lost his veto in 1959 or how they helped us in 1971. But this feeling is through osmosis. It is a remarkably steady relation.

"The average person street has always felt that Pakistan should not get away with cross-border terrorism. A country which does not trade with you, does cross-border terrorism, doesn't allow people-to-people contact with you, which blocks your connectivity - surely there is something fundamentally wrong. It is important for the policy world to be in sync with the feeling on the street."

'World wants India on the UNSC': EAM

Talking about India's UNSC bid, he said,"We need to have a more immediate working horizon and yet goals from which you will never be deflected from. The fact that a particular goal may not be in your near term horizon doesn't mean therefore that it is not your goal. We need to operate at this differential timelines.

"There are some issues where we must remain resolute and commited and like I spoke of the Indian street, I can tell you the global street wants India to be in the UN Security Council. Often when I visit other countries and talk to their people, the majority of countries in the world would like to see us there. Which is why so many of them actually vote for us when we stood even for the non permanent seat a few months ago.