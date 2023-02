Nagaland minister and social media sensation Temjen Imna Along, speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic, spoke about Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) growing popularity in the Northeast, the upcoming assembly elections, declining insurgency in the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and more. Nagaland BJP President Along, who is known for his witty posts, also revealed why he tweets in Hindi.