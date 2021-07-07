Last Updated:

Full List Of PM Modi's Cabinet Portfolios OUT: Scindia, Rijiju, Thakur Get Key Ministries

Marking a significant revamp to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, 36 new Ministers were sworn in on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Cabinet reshuffle

Marking a significant revamp to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, 36 new Ministers were sworn in on Wednesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The revamped Cabinet, touted to the youngest-ever in India's history, is also said to have equitable representation of caste, gender and from regions across the country. The rejig brought about also marks the first expansion of the Union Cabinet after the BJP-led Centre returned to power in 2019 and recently completed 2 years coinciding with the reshuffling with the same time when PM Modi had expanded it in his first term at the Centre. 

With the entry of 36 new Ministers in PM Modi's team, the Cabinet expansion has also witnessed a significant change in portfolios as 12 sitting Union Ministers tendered their resignations earlier today to make way for the new faces. Several Union Ministers were also divested of their additional Ministries for the same purpose as well. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. 

Here's an overlook at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reshuffled Cabinet and the new portfolios: 

Sr.  Union Minister Ministry in-charge of Preceded by
1.  Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Co-operation No change
2. Rajnath Singh Ministry of Defence

No change
3. Nitin Gadkari Ministry of Road Transport & Highways No change
4. Nirmala Sitharaman  Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate Affairs 

No change
5. Narendra Tomar Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

No change
6. S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

No change
7. Arjun Munda Ministry of Tribal Affairs

No change
8. Pralhad Joshi  Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Coal & Mines

No change
9. Mansukh Mandviya Ministry of Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers Dr. Harsh Vardhan
10.  Smriti Irani Ministry of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani
11.  Piyush Goyal Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Textiles Piyush Goyal & Smriti Irani
12. 

Ashwini Vaishnaw

 Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Communications and Information  Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad
13.  Dharmendra Pradhan Ministry of Education, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Ramesh Pokhriyal
14.  Hardeep Singh Puri Ministry of Urban Development, Housing & Petroleum (Clubbed) Dharmendra Pradhan
15.  Jyotiraditya Scindia Ministry of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri
16.  Parsottam Rupala Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh
17. Narayan Tatu Rane Ministry of of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Nitin Gadkari
18. Sarbananda Sonowal Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; & Ministry of AYUSH Mansukh Mandviya
19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ministry of Minority Affairs No change
20. Giriraj Singh

Ministry of Rural Development; and Ministry of Panchayati Raj

 Narendra Tomar
21. Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ministry of Steel Birender Singh
22. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Ministry of Food Processing Industries -
23. Kiren Rijiju Ministry of Law & Justice RS Prasad
24. Raj Kumar Singh

Ministry of Power; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

 No change
25.  Bhupender Yadav

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of Labour and Employment

 Prakash Javadekar; Santosh Gangwar
26.  Mahendra Nath Pandey Ministry of Heavy Industries

Prakash Javadekar
27. G. Kishan Reddy

Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism & Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

 Prahlad Singh Patel
28.  Anurag Singh Thakur Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju
29.  Virendra Kumar Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal
30.  Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ministry of Jal Shakti No change

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

