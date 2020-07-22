WATCH: PM Modi Woos US Investors At India Ideas Summit, Lists Investment Opportunities

Delivering the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit organized by the US-India Business Council on Wednesday, PM Modi invited investment from US companies in sectors such as technology, agriculture, healthcare, finance and space. Speaking on the theme ‘Building a Better Future’, he advocated that the world should have a more human-centric approach with the growth agenda centred around the poor. The PM stressed the need for bolstering resilience against external shocks by enhancing domestic economic capacities.

#LIVE | During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased competitiveness, enhanced transparency, expanded digitization, greater innovation and more Policy stability: PM pic.twitter.com/Ww6NecrH6n — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2020

He mentioned that the Indian economy had become more open and reform-oriented in the last 6 years leading to an increased competitiveness, transparency, digitization, innovation and policy stabilization. Citing a recent report which showed that the rural internet users outnumber urban internet users, the PM said that there were countless opportunities for investing in 5G, big data analytics and internet of things. He also encouraged investment in the agriculture sector, which had witnessed historic reforms.

Watch the full speech here:

PM Modi details investment opportunities

During his address, PM Modi pointed out the scope for investment in the health sector, growing faster than 22% yearly. The civil aviation and space sector found special mention in his speech. Referring to the huge opportunities in both these areas, he also noted the tremendous potential of the insurance industry in India. He informed the US investors that there were plenty of untapped opportunities to increase the insurance cover in various sectors such as finance, agriculture and healthcare. Elaborating on the largest infrastructure creation drive in the country, he invited investment in the 'Housing for all' scheme, road construction, highways and ports.

#LIVE | India invites you to invest in healthcare. The Healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 percent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine and diagnostics: PM Modihttps://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/28sp6fS9PE — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2020

Moreover, the PM linked India's continuous rise in the 'Ease of Business' rankings to the country's booming opportunities and open markets. He stated that not only had India witnessed FDI inflows of 74 billion dollars during 2019-20, but also attracted foreign investment of more than 20 billion dollars from April to July 2020. Observing that India and US are two vibrant democracies with common values, he exuded confidence that this partnership would help the world bounce back amid the COVID-19 crisis.

#LIVE | India invites you to invest in infrastructure. Our nation is witnessing the largest infrastructure creation drive in our history. Come, be a partner in building housing for millions, or building roads, highways and ports in our nation: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/P3DGjzau3M — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2020

Several dignitaries participate in the Summit

The virtual Summit featured high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. These include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mr. Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. The Summit witnessed discussions on the future of bilateral ties in a post-COVID world and cooperation at times of crisis.

