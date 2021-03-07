FULL SPEECH: PM Modi Pushes "Asol Poribortan", Lashes At Anti-Bengal TMC At Brigade Rally

Boosting the BJP's Bengal push, PM Modi addressed a 10,000-strong crowd at Kolkata's Brigade parade rally on Sunday - a day after BJP released its first list of candidates for Bengal polls. From pushing 'Ashol parivorton' to countering TMC's 'Khela Hobe', PM Modi touched on various issues like - Bengal's contribution to freedom struggle, TMC government's injustice, nepotism, Tolabaji, cut money, countering 'outsider' jibe, BJP's vision for Bengal, Mamata's scooty ride & her anger at Modi. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

PM Modi addresses Brigade rally

On Bengal's contribution to freedom struggle

"This land of Bengal has given energy to our values. This land of Bengal brought new life to the freedom movement of India. This land of Bengal increased India's pride in the science of knowledge. Great personalities emanating from Bengal empowered the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This land of Bengal gave us legislation, a mark, a son who sacrificed for a chief. I bow to such a pure soil," said PM Modi.

Lashes out at Mamata Banerjee

"Bengal relied on Mamata didi for change. But Didi and her cadre broke this trust. These people broke the trust of Bengal. These people humiliated Bengal. Here the sisters and daughters were tortured," lashed out PM Modi.

He added, "This time in the Assembly elections, there is TMC on one side, Left-Congress, who are anti-Bengal attitude, and on the other hand, the people of Bengal are working". Taking a dig at TMC strategist Prashant Kishor, he said, "Didi has no control over herself. Her remote is now in someone else’s hand."

Counters 'outsider' jibe

Countering TMC's outsider jibe at BJP, "The BJP is the party whose founding inspiration is Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the great son of Bengal. BJP is the party whose ideas have the scent of Bengal. The BJP is the party whose customs have a Bengal tradition," he said.

PM Modi quips 'instead of Bhowanipore, Mamata's scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram'

'Ashol Poribortan' under Centre's schemes

"Everyone's support, everyone's development, and everyone's faith will be the mantra of governance. Where everyone will upgrade, appeasement belongs to no one, and intruders will be stopped. Our goal is not just to change power in West Bengal. We want to make Bengal politics development-centric. That is why we are talking about," said PM Modi.

Focusing on the potential of capital city Kolkata, PM Modi envisioned turning the 'City of Joy' into a 'City of Future.' "Kolkata is the City of Joy. Kolkata also has a legacy of a rich past and also has future prospects. There is no reason that Kolkata's culture cannot be made a City of Future by keeping it safe," he said.

"Emphasis will also be given to the expansion of the new National Education Policy in West Bengal. Engineering, doctors, technology, studies of such subjects, even in Bangla language, will be emphasized," said PM Modi.

He promised, "You know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and administration".

PM Modi retorts to Mamata Banerjee's ‘Raavan’ jibe; asks 'Didi, why are you so angry?'

'Bengal will lead India in 2047'

"The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal. In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again," said PM Modi in Kolkata

'Aar Noi Anyay'

"What is the situation of Maa Maati Manush in Bengal? Recently, the attack on an 80-year-old mother's face, has shown their true face. Those who were to serve the 'maati', have handed it to the syndicate. Today. Bengal's 'Maanush' is troubled and has seen its own people being looted and flee Bengal. Today, whole Bengal says in one voice 'Aar Noi Annay'," he said.

Takes jibe at nepotism

"Didi, the youth of West Bengal today, the sons and daughters of here are asking you the same question. They chose you in the role of Didi. But why did you limit yourself to be a single nephew's aunt?," he asked.

He added, "Didi, you are the daughter of India, not only of Bengal! When you took over Scooty a few days ago, everyone was praying that you be safe! It is good that you did not fall, otherwise the state in which the scooty was prepared would have become her enemy."

From 'Aar Noi Annay' to 'Khela Hobe': Here are PM Modi's Bengali quips at Brigade rally

Mocks Mamata's scooty ride & anger

Taking a sarcastic dig at the scooter ride, PM Modi quipped, "We don't want anyone to get hurt but if the scooty has decided to fall in Nandigram, then what can we do?" The Prime Minister was referring to Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest the assembly elections from Nandigram, instead of Bhowanipore. In Nandigram, the TMC chief will lock horns with her former aide Suvendu Adhikari - whose stronghold the Vidhan Sabha seat is.

"In anger, what names you call me, Didi? Sometimes I am being called Ravana, Sometimes demon, or sometimes goon. Didi, why so angry?," asked PM Modi.

PM Modi: 'Will transform WB through development-centric politics, bring Ashol Parivartan'

'Khela Hobe'

"I wish to tell TMC govt that I will keep working for my crores of poor friends. Will friendship work or Tolabaaji? Your energy has made Didi and her friends lose their sleep. That is why they keep saying 'Is Baar Khela Hobe'. Truly, these people are experienced and know how to play. What ''Khel" have you left? Now listen to the roar emerging from all sides, 'TMC ka Khela Shesh. Khela Khatom'," he said.

'Chupe-Chap Kamol Chap'

"BJP's Lotus has Bengali soil's fragrance. That is why it is being said 'Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur is baar poori saaf' (In Lok Sabha TMC became half, now it will be wiped off completely). In Lok Sabha, you had a mantra, 'Chup Chaap, Kamol Chaap'. Now this time you should 'Jor Se Chaap, TMC Saaf'

BJP's saffron push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while fielding Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram - releasing its first list of 57 poll candidates. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah.

With BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, PM Modi holding regular public meetings, roadshows in Bengal, the saffron party has made its presence felt in Mamata Banerjee's fort. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.

