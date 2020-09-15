Def Min Rajnath Singh Makes Statement On LAC Faceoff In LS, Affirms Faith In Armed Forces

Making a statement on the LAC situation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Observing that the violent conduct of Chinese troops was a violation of all past agreements, he informed the MPs that India has done counter deployments in the area to safeguard the border.

He mentioned that the Centre had also increased the budget for border infrastructure, thereby enhancing logistical support for Armed Forces. Elaborating that there were friction points in Eastern Ladakh, Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake's north and south banks, he provided details of India's diplomatic endeavours such as his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and the S Jaishankar-Wang Yi discussion. He appealed to his fellow parliamentarians to pass a unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with the Armed Forces.

The LAC dispute

In his statement, Singh conceded that the LAC boundary issue remains unresolved due to the reluctance of China to recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the border. Moreover, he added that China is in the illegal occupation of 38,000 sq. km in Ladakh apart from 5,180 sq. km of Indian territory in PoK ceded by Pakistan in 1963. Acknowledging that this is a complex issue, he highlighted that peace and tranquillity in border areas is imperative for the development of the bilateral relationship.

He explained that both sides continued to have a differing perception about the LAC over the last many decades. Narrating the sequence of events of the current faceoff, he talked about the build-up of Chinese troops in April which escalated to obstruction of India's traditional patrolling pattern in Galwan and multiple transgression attempts in May. According to Singh, India took pre-emptive steps to foil the Chinese designs.

Saluting the heroism of the Armed Forces in the June 15 Galwan clash, he revealed that India emphasised on three principles in the mutual dialogue- both sides should strictly respect the LAC, no side should try to unilaterally change the situation on the ground and both nations should abide by bilateral agreements and protocols. During his address, he also mentioned that he could not disclose more details due to the sensitivity of the issue. Furthermore, he recalled that PM Modi's visit to Ladakh had conveyed the message to the Armed Forces that they enjoy the backing of 130 crore Indians.

Jaishankar meets Wang Yi

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. On September 10, the EAM held a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, they agreed on adhering to the consensus of their respective leaders on developing bilateral ties and not allowing differences to become disputes. Maintaining that the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side, they stressed that troops of both nations should continue talks and quickly disengage. They formed a consensus on concluding new Confidence Building Measures to enhance peace in the border areas after the easing of the present faceoff.

