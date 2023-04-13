'Future Of Those Joining BJP Insecure...': Congress Leader On Ajit Pawar Exploring Options

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday, April 12 warned Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew and the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, and said there is no future for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said, "If someone leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) group and switches sides to BJP or Eknath Shinde faction, their future will not be safe."

On being asked about the widening rift between NCP and Congress over the latter's demand of JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe on the Adani row, Chavan said, "In Delhi, 20 parties formed a common front and demanded a probe into the Adani issue. A JPC probe was demanded by all. After arriving in Mumbai, (Sharad) Pawar Sahab gave a different statement. But we are firm in our opinion...Even Pawar Sahab said that he has no objection if the 19 parties want a JPC probe."

Chavan also slammed the BJP for forming the government in the state of Maharashtra and said that the citizens of India are upset about it.

"This is highly unfortunate how the Shinde-Fadnavis government formed, the way BJP played its game to break the party, Indian citizens are upset about it. The way voters gave their trust to the MLAs, what happened to all those votes," the former Maharashtra CM said.

He added, "Attempts are being made to break parties, initiate Operation Kamal again, or repeat what happened in Guwahati and Surat."

Speculations of Ajit Pawar looking for other options

The comments came after the speculations were again raised that Ajit Pawar may be looking for options outside of the coalition after he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House to discuss issues related to crop damage in the state due to unseasonal rains.

Cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi group

There seems to be a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi group, as the Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group row, however, Sharad Pawar has maintained that there is no need for a JPC probe and a Supreme Court-appointed panel probe will be more adequate.