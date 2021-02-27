G-23 Leaders Rally In Jammu ; Highlight Need To 'strengthen Congress', Term It 'Gandhi 23'

In a display of defiance against the Gandhis, some of the '23 dissenters' rallied in Jammu on Saturday, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. With J&K's only Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad retiring, his colleagues - Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will 'strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. The 'G-23' leaders are on a 3-day visit in Jammu to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings. The party has set a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

G-23's defiance rally

Leading the charge, Azad lamented the loss of Jammu-Kashmir's statehood saying, "In the last 5-6 yrs, all these friends did not speak any less than me in the Parliament over J&K, its unemployment, stripping off of statehood, finishing off industries & education, implementation of GST. Be it Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh, we respect all religions, people & castes. We equally respect everyone, that is our strength and we will continue with this".

Talking about their 'dissenting', Anand Sharma said that the group of leaders has grown in the Congress through the students' movement, the youth movement, reiterating that the G-23 were a part of Congress. Stating that Congress has weakened in the past decade, he added that the new generation of leaders must connect with Congress to strengthen it again. Lamenting the loss of Azad from the Upper House, Sharma said, " There has never come such an occasion after 1950 when there is no representative of Jammu & Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha. This will be corrected".

Lauding Azad's experience, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, "What is the real role of Ghulam Nabi Azad Sahab? A person who flies an aircraft is an experienced person. An engineer accompanies him to detect & repair any malfunctioning in the engine. Ghulam Nabi ji is one such leader who knows the ground reality of Congress in every district of every state. We didn't him to go from Parliament. I can't understand why is Congress not using his experience" Echoing his peers, he too said that Congress has weakened, leading to their gathering in Jammu.

Ex-Congress UP chief raj Babbar proclaimed," People say 'G23', I say Gandhi 23. With the belief, resolve & thinking of Mahatma Gandhi, this nation's law & Constitution was formed. Congress is standing strongly to take these forward. 'G23' want Congress to be strong." Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda added, "Azad will come when J&K will be a state. He won’t come to J&K as UT. This will happen when Congress will get strengthened."

Congress squashes dissent

Quashing all internal dissent, after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the grand-old party retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora - belonging from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). With a June 2021 deadline, most Congress leaders have rallied around Rahul Gandhi, but the G-23 has demanded a 'transparent election'.

