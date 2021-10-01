In a clarion call for transparency, the G-23 leaders have urged the Congress High Command to hold 'open' elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), reported sources on Friday. Sources added that the G-23 leaders have demanded that the interim president i.e. Sonia Gandhi not nominate leaders to the CWC, but hold fair and transparent elections in an open forum. Upon the insistence of the G-23, Congress has agreed to hold an emergency CWC meeting soon to let them air out their grievances.

G-23 seeks open elections to CWC

Amid the Punjab crisis on Wednesday, Kapil Sibal urged the Congress leadership to hold elections to the post of the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee. "In our party at the moment there is no president. So we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," Sibal said adding, "One of my senior colleagues has written to the Congress president to immediately convene a CWC. So that at least some things that we can't speak publicly. We are G-23, not Ji-Huzoor 23".

Hours after Sibal raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, several Delhi Congress workers staged a protest outside his house. Carrying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks. The protesters raised slogans against Sibal asking him to "leave the party". Several leaders including Randeep Surjewala hit out at Sibal for what they said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier "benefitted".

Backing Sibal, his peers - Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma have condemned the attack at his house and even questioned the Congress' silence on it. Echoing Sibal, other Congress leaders like PJ Kurien, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Sandeep Dikshit expressed concerns at the deteriorating leadership in Congress and the Punjab political chaos. Seeking election for a full-time president, the G-23 leaders urged Congress to mend its ways.

G-23's demands & quashing

23 senior Congress leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora - belonging from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). The group held a set of rallies in Jammu, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. In response, Congress quashed all dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as chied and moved a resolution to not undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia).