G-23 Not Separate Group, Party Should Either Consider Or Reject Demands: Congress Leader

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Sunday that the G-23 is not a different faction and that the party's high command should either entertain or reject the group's demands. Dikshit, a member of the G-23, told ANI, "G-23 is not a separate group. Rather, the members of G23 have some demands to bring reforms to the party. The demands still persist. As far as the full-time president is concerned, Sonia Gandhi said that she is the full-time president so we now come to know that the party has a full-time president."

"We have some demands. The party high command should either consider those demands or reject them. Even today, G-23 has not withdrawn its letter of demands and neither is anyone against the party," he added. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Saturday in New Delhi.

Sandeep Dikshit claims 'G-23 not separate group'

Taking a veiled jab at the leaders of the Group of 23 (G-23), Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi stated on Saturday that there is no need to contact her through the media, adding that she values honesty. "I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC)," Gandhi noted at the CWC meeting chaired by her at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital.

In August of last year, a group of 23 Congress members (G-23) wrote to Sonia Gandhi requesting a slew of organisational reforms. The G-23 leaders sought elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and Parliamentary Board Elections before the meeting. Previously, senior party official Kapil Sibal, a member of the G-23, stated that the party leaders are unclear of who makes decisions in the party because there is no president. CWC appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stood down as president of AICC, acknowledging responsibility for the poll debacle in the 2019 general elections.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI